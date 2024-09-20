Hisense to Commence Mass-production of 150-inch Laser TVs

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Titled 'Light of The Future', the 2024 Laser Display Technology and Industry Development Conference was held in Qingdao, China on September 19, 2024. While exhibiting many new achievements in Laser display technologies, the conference explored new ideas for the innovative development of laser display from multiple dimensions including scenarios, products, technologies, and industries in reconstructing the display world with laser technology for the next decade.

Dennys Li, President of Hisense Visual Technology, delivered a keynote speech at the conference

As a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, Hisense officially announced at the conference that the 150-inch Hisense Laser TV is now set to be mass-produced. The consumption of 100-inch TVs has multiplied exponentially in recent years, with Laser TVs one of the biggest driving forces. According to Dennys Li, President of Hisense Visual Technology, over the years Laser TVs have promoted the popularity of large screens among families in realizing the wide variety of innovative designs such as rollable and lifting screens. Hisense will cooperate closely with industry partners in the future advancement of screen technology to enlarge consumers' viewing experiences.

Hisense Leads the 'Light of The Future'

The infinite innovative vitality of laser display has been realized in reconstructing display technology with effort from the whole industry. In addition to various fields of traditional displays, the empowerment of laser display takes everything such as home entertainment, car life, and artistic creation to the next level.

The rich scene adaptability of Hisense Laser display is set to penetrate ever more segmented fields to meet the needs of a wide range of professionals. Advances include more professional gaming displays, new light and shadow artistic creation methods, enhanced cultural tourism displays, and now also entry to the field of professional film production.

Hisense Laser TVs continue to exert the advantage of ultra-large screens, breaking the limitations of space, color, and cost. Where there is a Laser projector, there is cinema. Smart projectors that focus on portability make it possible for all. While the volume of the Laser TV host can even be greatly reduced to a size close to that of an iPad, potentially achieving complete invisibility through integration with home furnishings. Beyond that, the future of Laser display will offer more AI interaction, more energy-saving and is increasingly environmentally friendly. With AI, future Laser TVs and Laser projectors will play the role of intelligent life butlers dedicated to serving the whole modern-family.

Youthful and Big-Screen as New Trends

Youthful, ambience-filled, big-screen, and scenario-based are the newest popular features for consumers at shopping for Laser TVs. The accelerated coverage of laser display in all life scenarios makes immersive home movie and sports watching scenes increasingly commonplace. The factors influencing consumption decisions for laser products also change with the expansion and development of multiple scenarios.

In recent years, Hisense's Laser display products have gained greater market recognition and have received high praise from industry media with their excellent performance. The global shipment market share of Hisense Laser TVs is up to 58.4%, firmly ranking as first in the world. At this year's Consumer Electronics Show in the US, Hisense's In-Vehicle Projection System won the "CES 2024 Innovation Award". While recently at IFA in Germany, Hisense Laser TV's lineup of 100-inch giant screens debuted, winning the "Gold Award for Large Screen Display Technology."

With the trend of large screens gradually becoming the new mainstream, the 150-inch Hisense Laser TV will further satisfy consumption demand for big-screen laser TVs. Through its commitment to 'User-centric Technology' and 'Ultimate Quality', Hisense will continue to put consumers at the center, strengthening connections with more users globally and providing full-scenario home living experiences that exceed expectations.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

