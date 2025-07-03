QINGDAO, China, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is delivering unforgettable fan moments during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ with its global "Own the Moment" campaign.

At MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, Hisense created a 100-square-meter immersive technology experience zone that became a "second home stadium" for fans. Open across 28 days and 9 match days, the zone showcases TVs, Laser TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners through immersive scenarios. The RGB-MiniLED TV zone, featuring 100" U7, 100" U8, and 116" UX models, drew thousands into an interactive soccer shooting game.

Across the U.S., Hisense is connecting with fans through a multi-city "Own the Moment" tour and a dedicated pop-up at American Dream Mall. The tour, visiting 19 cities via retail parking lot activations, invites visitors to watch matches on giant screens, play football-themed video games, cool off with Hisense appliances, and create AI-powered trading cards. Meanwhile, the pop-up store at American Dream Mall (June 23–July 14) offers hands-on access to Hisense's latest innovations, including the flagship 116" TV and a Cross-door smart refrigerator, alongside daily giveaways and featured activations with products like the VAR Challenge and Live Game Zone. To learn more about the Hisense Own the Moment Tour and other activations, and to find additional tour stops near you, visit www.hisense-usa.com/fifa-club-world-cup-2025.

Catching the growing momentum of FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense brought a landmark experience to the Middle East with a spectacular roadshow at Dubai's iconic Mall of the Emirates. The event featured a special appearance by former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Mr. Iker Casillas, drawing enthusiastic crowds and elevating the brand's strong ties with global sport. In a major product milestone, Hisense also unveiled the world's first 116-inch RGB-MiniLED TV, powered by the brand's most advanced AI processor. The cutting-edge TV delivers ultra-vivid colors, exceptional brightness, and crystal-clear picture quality, underscoring Hisense's position at the forefront of home entertainment technology. Capitalizing on its Real Madrid Sponsorship, Hisense showcased an exclusive Real Madrid limited edition product lineup—a unique offering for fans and a further demonstration of the brand's commitment to combining sport and innovation. The space came alive with interactive activations, celebrity appearances, and influencer moments, generating strong media buzz and reinforcing Hisense's role as a global innovator in entertainment technology.

"Technology has become an essential part of how fans experience football today," said Iker Casillas. "Whether you're in the stadium or at home, the quality of the viewing experience shapes how you connect with the game. It's impressive to see how companies like Hisense are pushing the boundaries of what's possible, making it easier for fans to feel closer to the action, the atmosphere, and the emotion of every match."

Around the world, Hisense is helping fans truly Own the Moment. By blending world-class technology with unforgettable experiences, Hisense is turning every matchday into a personal celebration of sport, innovation, and connection.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

