MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hilo is looking for electric vehicle drivers to test and assess its new smart charging solution, which uses one of the province's best-selling charging stations—the EVduty (EV30), made in Québec by Elmec.

The pilot project will get underway on November 1, 2021, and run until October 31, 2022. Participants will have the opportunity to contribute to the solution's assessment and optimization ahead of its official launch by the Hydro-Québec subsidiary, scheduled for 2022.

Just like Hilo's smart home service customers, smart charging customers will be able to earn cash rewards by taking part in Hilo challenges during peak periods.

The smart charging solution relies on a technological device that, with the customer's consent, enables Hilo to program the charging times and prevent too many drivers from charging their electric vehicles at the same time.

In recent years, the number of electric vehicles on our roads has risen rapidly and is expected to increase further. To charge the vehicles without saturating the power distribution system, it is important to rethink charging and find smarter solutions by shifting charging outside of peak periods or delaying charging following a prolonged power outage, for example.

For this pilot project, Hilo joined forces with Elmec, which designs and manufactures its charging stations in Shawinigan, Québec. When the service is launched in 2022, it will be compatible with most charging stations.

Quote:

"This is a first step. Hilo is already working on pushing the EV smart charging sector even further. One day, we will provide a turnkey solution that enables your electric vehicle to power your home in the case of an outage. You will also be able to store the energy generated by your home in your vehicle's battery by using our mobile app."

Sébastien Fournier, President and CEO of Hilo

About Hilo

Hilo is a Hydro-Québec subsidiary whose mission is to develop innovative, value-added products and services designed to position Hydro-Québec as a major provider of new energy services. In addition to smart home offerings, Hilo will soon launch services to help companies reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. Other products and services will gradually be deployed, including electric mobility offerings, smart energy storage and solar self-generation. For more information about Hilo: www.hiloenergy.com/.

