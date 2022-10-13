MONTRÉAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hilo has announced a new partnership with Canadian manufacturer Mysa, whose smart thermostats will be streamed into the Hilo ecosystem just in time for Hilo's winter 2023-2024 challenges.

Founded in 2016 by two brothers, Mysa operates out of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company makes smart thermostats for electric heating and cooling, including baseboard heaters, in-floor heating, air conditioners and Mini-Split heat pumps. With a modern, minimalist look, Mysa's smart thermostats are designed to fit into any home's style and are all controlled centrally through the Mysa app. For Hilo, seeking to quickly make its residential offerings as widely available as possible, adding this equipment to its ecosystem is a logical step. Besides accumulating cash rewards, Hilo customers can play a part in the energy transition by helping Québec manage consumption during winter peaks.

This is a new strategic partnership for the Hydro-Québec subsidiary specialized in smart homes and energy consumption. In 2019, Hilo teamed up with Stelpro to develop Québec-made connected smart home devices aimed at managing energy more efficiently.

"Our 'virtual power plant' has just gained an important ally in Mysa, which is already in use in thousands of households across Québec. These customers can easily benefit from Hilo's offer without having to replace their equipment, making them ready to take part in the Hilo Challenges in winter 2023-2024," said Sébastien Fournier, President and CEO of Hilo.

"Mysa is excited and honored to be working with Hilo to enable Mysa users to participate in Hilo Challenges. We are not only excited for our customers to be able to earn rewards through their participation, but also that they are helping create one of the largest virtual power plants in North America! Accelerating and supporting the energy transition is core to Mysa's mission and we are happy to have partnered with Hilo, an organization that shares these values, to help us bring our energy efficient smart thermostats into even more homes in Québec," said Joshua Green, President and CEO of Mysa.

About Hilo

Hilo is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec offering a turnkey smart home service that allows Quebecers to easily optimize their electricity consumption while earning cash rewards. Since the spring of 2022, Hilo has also offered simple, reliable technology solutions to companies for the automation and management of their power demand.

Other products and services will be added over time, particularly in the areas of electrical transportation, smart storage and the self-generation of solar energy.

For more information about Hilo: www.hiloenergie.com

About Mysa

Based in St. John's, Newfoundland, Mysa's mission is to fight climate change by empowering homeowners to take control of their energy use with innovative technology. Mysa's smart thermostats for electric heating and cooling HVAC systems are designed to help users manage their household energy spend, decarbonize our grid, and build a more sustainable future for our planet.

Since first shipping in 2018, Mysa has launched 4 products and helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners all across North America take smart control of their home's heating and cooling without compromising on comfort.

For more information on Mysa please visit: http://www.getmysa.com

SOURCE Hilo

For further information: Hydro-Québec: Affaires publiques, 514 289-5005; Mysa: Bradley Pretty, [email protected]