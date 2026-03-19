HILLCORE INDUSTRIAL APPOINTS CEO AND CFO

CALGARY, AB, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that, effective March 17, 2026, Kevin Fleury has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Alan Hartslief has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Hillcore Industrial, a portfolio of privately held operating companies redefining the industrial landscape across a wide variety of sectors.

Kevin Fleury and Alan Hartslief currently serve in these roles at CEDA, which was acquired by Hillcore in 2024 and now operates as a key part of its industrial portfolio. Their extensive leadership experience and proven track record position them well to guide Hillcore's broader industrial group.

"Having played a critical role in CEDA's success, Kevin and Alan bring a powerful combination of operational and financial leadership," said Greg Tedesco, Managing Director of Hillcore Industrial. "We are confident in their ability to drive continued growth, strengthen collaboration, and unlock new opportunities across our industrial businesses."

"I would like to start by thanking the Hillcore Board for the opportunity to serve as CEO," said Kevin Fleury. "I look forward to working closely with our portfolio companies as we continue to build a best-in-class industrial services provider for the markets we serve."

"I am excited to work with our internal and external partners to support Hillcore Industrial's continued growth and deliver value for all stakeholders," said Alan Hartslief.

About Hillcore

Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

Hillcore invests predominantly in real estate, seniors living, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have head offices located in Toronto and Vancouver. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 7,500 people throughout Canada. Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. www.HillcoreGroup.com

Hillcore Industrial maintains a portfolio of privately held operating companies that are redefining the industrial landscape across a wide variety of sectors. www.HillcoreIndustrial.com

SOURCE Hillcore Industrial

For Further Information: Hillcore Industrial, [email protected]; Hillcore Group, [email protected]