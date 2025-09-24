Hillcore Industrial Completes Acquisition of Meridian Energy

The acquisition aligns both Hillcore and Meridian's strategic objectives, providing a strong platform for growth

NORTH BATTLEFORD, SK, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that, effective September 11, 2025, Hillcore Industrial has successfully completed the acquisition of Meridian Energy, a trusted provider of energy solutions, power generation, and operational support services across Western Canada. Hillcore Industrial is proud to be part of Hillcore Group, one of Canada's leading independent investment firms, and this acquisition marks an important step in expanding our capabilities and strengthening our presence in the energy sector.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Meridian Energy, aligning them with Hillcore's strategic objectives and providing a strong platform for future growth. By joining forces with Hillcore, we have the opportunity to harness their considerable resources and combine the strengths of both organizations to deliver enhanced value for our stakeholders.

"Joining Hillcore opens up new horizons for Meridian Energy," said Dwight Iverson, President of Meridian Energy. "With Hillcore's collaboration, we're poised to enhance our operations, expand our infrastructure footprint, and invest deeper into client-focused innovation, without losing the personal touch that has defined us since our founding."

"We're excited to partner on this acquisition with the existing management team at Meridian Energy at a time when the demand for dependable, regional energy services is growing," said Greg Tedesco, Managing Director & CFO of Hillcore Industrial. "Meridian's strong leadership, rich local expertise, and unwavering commitment to safety and quality resonate deeply with Hillcore. We look forward to investing in their growth and supporting their management team as they continue serving clients across Western Canada."

The completion of this acquisition reflects Hillcore's commitment to investing in strong Canadian businesses and fostering long-term growth. We look forward to supporting Meridian Energy's continued success and the opportunities this partnership will create.

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy provides integrated power generation, energy infrastructure, and operational support services to clients across industrial, commercial, and municipal sectors. The company is committed to delivering reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions, with safety and innovation at the core of its operations. www.meridianenergy.ca

About Hillcore

Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

Hillcore invests predominantly in real estate, seniors living, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have head offices located in Toronto and Vancouver. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 7,500 people throughout Canada. Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. www.HillcoreGroup.com

Hillcore Industrial maintains a portfolio of privately held operating companies that are redefining the industrial landscape across a wide variety of sectors. www.HillcoreIndustrial.com

