VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Hillcore Group is very pleased to announce that they have completed the acquisition of Centurion Group's construction business, Centurion Canada Infrastructure, formerly SITE Resources Group ("SITE").

Founded in 1993, SITE is a diversified service provider with over 700 employees providing infrastructure, piling, foundation, environmental, and civil services in Western Canada and Puerto Rico. SITE is also an industry leader in delivering above-ground flow line services. With a highly skilled group of employees and a large fleet of specialized equipment, SITE has a strong commitment to safety, quality, and community.

Hillcore Group Acquires SITE Energy Services Post this

From their headquarters in Sherwood Park, Alberta, SITE has grown a diverse portfolio of clients across multiple industries, including the environmental, infrastructure, mining, and energy industries.

For further information, please visit:

www.siterg.com

The Hillcore Group

Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

Hillcore Group invests predominantly in real estate, seniors living, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have head offices located in Toronto and Vancouver. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 6,000 people throughout Canada.

Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. Since 2005, we have completed acquisitions, directly or indirectly through our investment funds, with an aggregate asset value in excess of $9 billion.

SOURCE Hillcore Group

For further information: Please visit our website: www.HillcoreGroup.com