PETERBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Omni Quality Living ("Omni"), a portfolio business of The Hillcore Group, a leader in long-term care and retirement living across Ontario and New Brunswick, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition and integration of six long-term care residences in Southwestern Ontario. This transition marks a significant milestone, accounting for over 750 additional beds to the Omni portfolio and expands our presence across Southwestern Ontario.

Omni Quality Living Expands their Portfolio with Recent Acquisitions in Southwestern Ontario (CNW Group/Hillcore Group)

This growth continues to build upon Hillcore and Omni's 2023 and 2024 acquisitions and complements the growth driven by the portfolio's development including the two developments completed this year with a third slated to open at the end of the year.

The newly acquired homes include, Heritage House (72 beds, St. Jacobs) acquired earlier this summer, with an acquisition closing date of June 30th, 2025, and most recently the APANS Health Services portfolio consisting of, Copper Terrace (138 beds, Chatham), Grace Villa (184 beds, Hamilton), Middlesex Terrace (105 beds, Delaware), Park Lane Terrace (132 beds, Paris), and Richmond Terrace (128 beds, Amherstburg). This acquisition closed on October 1st, 2025. All six homes have all become fully integrated into the Omni portfolio.

With each transaction, Omni reinforces its commitment and alignment to the Hillcore Group's strategic objective in providing and strengthening access to high-quality care in communities across Ontario.

"Welcoming these homes into the Omni umbrella marks an important milestone in continuing to strengthen our commitment to long-term care across the province," said Michael Doner, Managing Director at the Hillcore Group. "The strong foundation of dedicated care within each home, combined with Omni's experience and resources, ensures we can continue delivering exceptional service and meaningful impact for residents, families and team members."

The acquired homes have been integrated into Omni's network, ensuring continuity of care while benefitting from the proven operational expertise and support. With these acquisitions Omni now owns and operates 29 long-term care homes across Ontario and New Brunswick.

"We are incredibly honoured and excited to welcome Copper Terrace, Grace Villa, Middlesex Terrace, Park Lane Terrace, Richmond Terrace and Heritage House--and their dedicated teams--into the Omni family," said Raheem Hirji, President & CEO of Omni Quality Living. "Our values and culture have united these communities in delivering exceptional care to hundreds of residents. This transition allows us to continue building on a shared legacy of compassion, innovation, and resident-centered excellence."

The acquisition of these six homes reflects Hillcore's continued focus on growth through strategic investments, ensuring more residents and families across Ontario can benefit from the high standards of care and community engagement.

About Omni Quality Living

Established in 1975, Omni Quality Living is a leading operator of long-term care and retirement homes in Canada. With a network of 29 residences across Ontario and New Brunswick, Omni is dedicated to improving the lives of seniors through exceptional care, innovative solutions, and a commitment to community welfare.

About Hillcore

The Hillcore Group is a leading independent Canadian investment firm. We invest predominantly in the seniors living, real estate, industrial, energy, logistics, forestry and life sciences sectors.

Through our various portfolio companies, we employ more than 7,500 employees and have C$5.0billion+ assets under management.

SOURCE Hillcore Group

Raheem Hirji, [email protected]