Hikvision unveils a new range of one-stop SMB solutions - making it easier for installers to grow their business

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hikvision has upgraded its support for installers by providing a range of one-stop solutions tailored for common small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB) scenarios. These make it easier for installers to grow their businesses with customizable, all-in-one packages.

A new SMB section on the Hik-Partner Pro platform enables installers to match product combinations, generate quotes, and share them with clients. In addition, an innovative, smart ordering tool provides personalized product recommendations based on specific scenario sizes and installation needs. Together, these upgrades enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer satisfaction.

Eleven Fan, overseas SMB solutions manager at Hikvision, says, "Despite the significant potential in the SMB market, installers often face challenges such as complex product configurations, steep learning curves, and high installation and maintenance costs. Hikvision's new one-stop SMB solutions overcome these hurdles with fresher business insights, faster product guides, and more convenient quoting services."

Catering for typical SMB scenarios

The first SMB solutions focus on stores, offices, houses, and farms –– four of the most common challenges faced by SMB owners. The Store Solution enhances operations, security, and decision-making for retailers, while the Office Solution simplifies security, access control, attendance, and conference management through integrated software and hardware. The House Solution prioritizes safety and convenience, offering advanced technologies for property protection and control. The Farm Solution, meanwhile, ensures perimeter security and livestock monitoring even in off-grid & off-power settings.

Expanding installer capabilities beyond traditional security

Hikvision's new one-stop SMB solutions build on traditional video security to open new business opportunities in areas such as audio and networking. For example, audio applications meets the needs of stores that need promotional audio, background music, and notifications. Networking solutions, meanwhile, ensure smooth internet access throughout offices.

Installers can easily customize solutions with rich sub-applications, such as video security, access control & time attendance, audio broadcast, in-store Business Intelligence (BI), advertising displays, alarms, and video intercom. Their clients are able to easily manage the whole system on a unified platform, Hik-Connect.

Empowering installers with robust support on Hik-Partner Pro

In addition to simplified solution design, installers benefit from robust support on Hik-Partner Pro. This has been upgraded to include fresh product and system knowledge, detailed installation guidance, streamlined quoting services, and remote maintenance assistance.

A new smart ordering tool accelerates product selection by providing tailored recommendations based on input details. For instance, entering a store's size and installation method yields quick suggestions and installation diagrams, allowing installers to seize new opportunities to grow their businesses.

Hikvision is committed to expanding its product offerings for SMBs, with future scenario solutions planned for cafés, restaurants, and hostels. For more information about Hikvision's one-stop SMB Solutions, please visit our website or contact us directly.

