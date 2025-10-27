HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hikvision hosted its 2025 HikTech Star Tour in Hangzhou, bringing together over 100 tech professionals to celebrate their outstanding video creations from this year's HikTech Star Show. Under the theme "Rising Stars, Reaching New Heights," participants discovered cutting-edge AIoT applications and strengthened connections within the global tech community.

Hikvision Hosts 2025 HikTech Star Tour to Strengthen Connections with Tech Partners

"This isn't a one-time event," says Derek Yang, VP of Hikvision's International Business Center. "It's a platform where installation partners bring real-world challenges and together we develop solutions. We're building practical expertise across this global network."

Industrial Immersion: From Digital Manufacturing to Professional Applications

Throughout the event, HikTech Stars experienced Hikvision's manufacturing excellence firsthand. At the Tonglu manufacturing base, participants observed data-driven production systems in action. Digital dashboards, automated assembly processes, high-precision inspection technologies, and intelligent warehouse solutions demonstrated how quality control and traceability are built into Hikvision's products.

Technical sessions brought HikTech Stars together with Hikvision's product and R&D teams, combining strategic insights and hands-on learning. Participants took part in configuration exercises, performance benchmarking, and in-depth discussions.

Innovation Spotlight: From AI Empowerment to Scenario-Based Discovery

The program featured the launch of AI-empowered SMB solutions, showing how artificial intelligence helps small and medium-sized businesses and their installers work more efficiently and grow faster. These innovations leverage Hikvision's Guanlan Large-Scale AI Models to boost performance and intelligence across product portfolios.

Exhibition facilities demonstrated the integration of IoT perception, artificial intelligence, and big data with industry expertise. Through scenario-based demonstrations covering video security, industrial IoT, and cross-sector applications, participants explored practical deployment insights.

Community Building: From Personal Success to Shared Future

The closing celebration honored outstanding HikTech Stars from Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa with multiple global awards. In the past few months, their video submissions have attracted millions of online views. Through technical mastery, creative problem-solving, and storytelling, they inspire peers worldwide to push boundaries and explore new possibilities.

"Being part of this community means growing together with a brand that invests in our success," one award recipient shared. "When Hikvision launches something new, we're among the first to apply it. That long-term partnership makes this special. We're true partners shaping the future together."

