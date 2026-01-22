Hikvision forecasts top 5 AIoT trends in 2026

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- As we enter 2026, the convergence of AI and IoT infrastructure is reshaping industries, unlocking unprecedented opportunities to optimize operations, enhance security, and improve sustainability. Here are Hikvision's forecasts of the five key trends shaping the AIoT landscape in 2026.

1. Scenario-based AIoT solutions are rapidly unlocking new business value

Thanks to AIoT, we are witnessing a profound digital shift moving beyond basic IT informatization to deep integration with Operational Technology (OT). Business value is no longer created by fragmented data collection, but increasingly by harvesting insights naturally and continuously from daily operations. By embedding perception capabilities into specific real-world scenarios, AIoT enables automated agility and real-time decisions, rapidly generating new business value.

2. Large-scale AI models are evolving into new capabilities for "AI+"

Large-scale AI models are empowering the core analysis and processing flow through "AI+" integration. While large language models have revolutionized human-digital interaction, industry-specific models are now reshaping how IoT data interacts with the physical world. We can already see that by embedding AI into data analysis and signal processing, these models significantly enhance precision and efficiency. AI Agents are now bridging the gap between perception and human intent, enabling users to communicate naturally using everyday language.

3. Edge AI is transforming devices from data collectors to intelligent analyzers

Increasingly, the "Cloud + AI" model is no longer the only option for enterprise digitalization. By moving AI functions from the cloud to the edge, organizations can achieve millisecond-level response times, operate seamlessly offline, and maintain on-premises privacy.

This localized architecture extends its value by greatly optimizing storage efficiency. This is particularly significant for complex video analysis. Edge devices can now precisely identify key targets such as people or vehicles at the source. Then, the system applies differentiated encoding--preserving critical foreground details, while compressing background areas. This drastically reduces storage requirements without sacrificing visual clarity.

4. Responsible AI is embedding ethics into every stage of innovation

AI is transforming our lives, work, and business at an unprecedented pace. Yet, this revolution brings a critical responsibility: to ensure innovation unfolds safely, ethically, transparently, and beneficially for all. Responsible AI is no longer optional--it is both a moral imperative and a strategic necessity that builds trust, mitigates risk, and drives long-term innovation.

It should permeate the entire AI lifecycle--from research and development to deployment and real-world application.

5. AIoT is expanding technology's role from business to society and environment

AIoT is now being widely adopted for broader social and environmental applications, demonstrating how intelligent systems can serve humanity and nature. Specialized AIoT devices are revolutionizing conservation efforts, from wildlife monitoring to vegetation health tracking. For example, crop growth monitoring systems that leverage AIoT technologies for large-scale, real-time analysis are becoming increasingly widespread in agriculture, enabling precise management and optimizing yields through digitization.

