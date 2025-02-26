Hikvision earns IEC 62443-4-1 certification for secure product development

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hikvision has successfully achieved IEC 62443-4-1 certification for its product development lifecycle process. IEC 62443-4-1 is a cybersecurity standard specifying requirements for the secure development of products in industrial automation and control systems. This internationally recognized certification underscores Hikvision's commitment to cybersecurity throughout its research and development processes.

During the rigorous certification process, Hikvision demonstrated adherence to secure development practices across several key areas, including security requirements identification, risk assessment, security design, and security verification. By integrating robust security measures from the initial design phase, Hikvision ensures that its products meet the high standards of cybersecurity.

Hikvision is committed to delivering safer, more reliable solutions that help organizations mitigate cyber threats effectively. Achieving the IEC 62443-4-1 certification reinforces Hikvision's dedication to developing secure products that meet global cybersecurity standards and protect its customers in an increasingly connected world.

With this certification, Hikvision continues to set industry benchmarks in cybersecurity, ensuring its solutions offer unparalleled security, efficiency, and reliability across various applications.

Hikvision has long been dedicated to building a comprehensive secure development system, the Hikvision Secure Development Life Cycle (HSDLC), covering every stage from requirement analysis, design, development, and testing to product delivery. The HSDLC not only meets global security standards but also incorporates the latest cybersecurity research and technologies, ensuring that Hikvision products maintain robust security defenses against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Looking ahead, Hikvision will continue to strengthen the development of the HSDLC system, promoting security management throughout the entire product lifecycle, enhancing R&D capabilities, and better serving global markets. Hikvision will also actively explore collaborations with other industry-leading enterprises to promote best practices across the industry chain and jointly address evolving cybersecurity challenges.

What is IEC 62443-4-1?

IEC 62443-4-1 is an important standard developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) for the cybersecurity of industrial automation and control systems. It helps organizations ensure that industrial control systems are secure throughout their design, deployment, and operation phases, safeguarding against risks such as cyberattacks, data breaches, and system failures while providing protection across the entire product lifecycle.

To learn more about Hikvison's cybersecurity efforts, please visit this link.

