500 Zero-Emission Electric School Buses and Related Charging Infrastructure Will Support Transportation Operations During LA28 Games

LOS ANGELES and BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Every summer, school buses across the United States take a break from their daily routes. For the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, those buses will be put back to work in a new way. North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service for school bus fleets, Highland Electric Fleets, will partner with LA28 to repurpose electric school buses from local districts to help transport the network of accredited stakeholders essential to the delivery of the LA28 Games.

HIGHLAND SELECTED AS THE OFFICIAL ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS PROVIDER OF THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES AND TEAM USA Post this HIGHLAND ELECTRIC FLEETS SELECTED AS THE OFFICIAL ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS PROVIDER OF THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES AND TEAM USA

Rather than investing in costly new equipment, LA28 will rely on one of the most iconic vehicles in America: the yellow school bus, reimagined as a zero-emission, American manufactured solution. This innovative approach solves a complex logistical challenge and also demonstrates the ingenuity of using a familiar vehicle in an entirely new role.

LA28 is committed to minimizing the environmental footprint of Games operations and delivering a more sustainable event that leaves a lasting positive impact on Los Angeles. Highland Electric Fleets will help advance those goals by delivering innovative, zero-emission transportation solutions.

During the Games, Highland Electric Fleets will join the LA28 Transport Team to deliver a first-of-its-kind electric school bus program at the Games. Working side-by-side with LA28, Highland will oversee the operation of its school bus fleet, coordinating daily logistics and charging, managing depot activity, and providing on-site technical support to keep services running smoothly throughout the event. This hands-on role will keep buses ready for a demanding schedule and support seamless service across venues.

"Highland Electric Fleets is honored to partner with LA28 to deliver one of the largest deployments of electric school buses ever assembled for a global sporting event," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "Together, we're proving that electrification can meet the demands of the biggest stage in sports while delivering zero-emission transportation solutions and inspiring ways of thinking differently around transportation and infrastructure."

This partnership is an example of how the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games are driving innovation in transportation solutions that reduce emissions.

"This partnership is a perfect example of what the 2028 Games are about – bringing together existing resources and demonstrating sustainable solutions while leaving a lasting impact for Angelenos," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "I want to thank Highland Electric Fleets and LA28 for their continued collaboration and efforts to deliver a successful and sustainable Games."

"Welcoming Highland is an incredible step in the operational execution of the 2028 Games," said Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer. "We're thrilled to collaborate with a company that shares our innovative approach to delivering mission-critical Games services."

ABOUT LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture, and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports, and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing, and with the support of the International Olympic Committee. Learn more at la28.org .

ABOUT HIGHLAND

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com .

ABOUT TEAM USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.

