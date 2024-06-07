Higher Than Usual Number of Candidates on Ballot in Toronto-St. Paul's By-election
Jun 07, 2024, 12:32 ET
Elections Canada Reminds Electors of Changes to the Ballot
June 7, 2024
- Eighty-four candidates have been confirmed for the by-election that is under way in Toronto–St. Paul's (Ontario).
- As a result, Elections Canada has created a two-column ballot.
- Elections Canada is aware that the changes to the ballot may reduce its accessibility for some electors. All regular accessibility tools will still be available, but some of them, such as the braille list of candidates and voting template, will only be available on election day. Anyone who has concerns can contact the Elections Canada office in Toronto–St. Paul's to find out what options and support for accessibility are available to them.
- Elections Canada reminds electors in Toronto–St. Paul's that they may also apply to vote and vote by special ballot at the Elections Canada office. They can also apply to vote by mail online, by mail or by fax. They have until Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. (local time) to apply.
- As a result of the large number of candidates, the results of the by-election in Toronto–St. Paul's may take longer to report and publish on elections.ca.
- Electors are invited to visit elections.ca to get more information about the modified ballot. They can also contact the Elections Canada office in Toronto–St. Paul's.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
