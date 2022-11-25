Higher Than Usual Number of Candidates on Ballot in Mississauga Lakeshore By-Election
Nov 25, 2022, 13:35 ET
Elections Canada Reminds Electors of Changes To The Ballot
- Forty candidates have been confirmed for the by-election currently under way in Mississauga–Lakeshore (Ontario). This is the largest number of candidates to run in any single electoral district in a federal election or by-election administered by Elections Canada.
- As a result of the higher-than-usual number of candidates, Elections Canada has adapted the traditional ballot by using a two-column design. The changes maintain the ballot's standard integrity features and large font size.
- Elections Canada is aware that the changes to the ballot may have accessibility impacts for some electors and encourages anyone who has concerns to contact the Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore to discuss the options and accessibility supports available to them.
- Elections Canada reminds electors in Mississauga–Lakeshore that they may also apply and vote by special ballot at the Elections Canada office. They can also apply to vote by mail online, by mail or by fax. They have until Tuesday, December 6, 6:00 p.m. to apply.
- Electors seeking more information are invited to visit elections.ca where they can get more information about the modified ballot. They can also contact the Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
