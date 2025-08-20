High Tide to Open Two New Canna Cabana Locations Across Saskatchewan and Ontario

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it will open two new Canna Cabana branded locations across Saskatchewan and Ontario, located in the cities of Saskatoon and Lasalle. These openings bring High Tide's total store count to 205 Canna Cabana branded locations across Canada, 13 in the province of Saskatchewan, and 84 in the province of Ontario.

"Adding two new Cabana stores in Saskatchewan and Ontario is another step forward in our mission to make quality cannabis more accessible and affordable for Canadians. With many more stores in our pipeline, I remain confident we will achieve the higher end of our 2025 target range. Beyond Canada, our German entry and the potential for U.S. reform open the door for even greater opportunities, putting High Tide at the center of a global cannabis growth story," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

SASKATOON, SK LOCATION

The Company's new Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 415 Circle Drive East in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, began selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on August 18, 2025.

Located on the north side just off the Highway 11 exit, this new location offers prime visibility along a major arterial road with minimal nearby competition. The surrounding area is experiencing rapid population growth, and is home to a young demographic that will benefit from Canna Cabana's innovative discount cannabis model. With high-traffic co-tenants including quick-service restaurants, big box retailers, and local grocers, the store is ideally positioned to serve an underserved and fast-growing market.

LASALLE, ON LOCATION

The Company's new Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 2055 Sandwich Parkway West in Lasalle, Ontario, will open on August 25, 2025.

Centrally located in a new development featuring grocery, big box retail, quick-service restaurants, and new housing, this new location will serve 24,000 residents within a five minute drive and nearly 90,000 within 10 minutes. With minimal nearby competition, this opening positions High Tide as the first cannabis retailer in the area's newest retail hub.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 205 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud™, Cabana Cannabis Co™, Daily High Club™, Vodka Glass™, Puff Puff Pass™, Dopezilla™, Atomik™, Hue™, Evolution™ and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

