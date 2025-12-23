High Tide Recaps Key Milestones of 2025

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, is pleased to reflect on its key milestones achieved in 2025, a year in which the Company continued to deliver strong results while executing against its publicly stated strategic and operational objectives. From surpassing 200 stores and more than 2 million Canadian Cabana Club members, to officially entering the German medical cannabis market, the Company consistently executed against its strategic priorities while strengthening its operations and financial position.

"2025 was a truly transformational year for High Tide as we evolved from a domestic market leader into a global cannabis company. Achieving strong growth while remaining free cash flow positive is rare in any retail category, and it reflects the strength of our operating model, disciplined execution, and the dedication of our team. Growing from a single store in 2018 to becoming one of the most recognizable cannabis brands with over 200 Canna Cabana locations today, is something we are incredibly proud of," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"With over $2 billion in cumulative sales since the legalization of cannabis in Canada and strong operations across multiple jurisdictions, we believe the opportunity ahead of us is substantial. Our early momentum in Germany underscores the potential to capture meaningful market share in large international markets, while the strength of the Canna Cabana brand positions us well for future expansion, including into the United States. As we look ahead to 2026, our focus remains on further strengthening our brand, expanding our global footprint, and delivering long-term value for shareholders," added Mr. Grover.

High Tide's 2025 Highlights:

Successfully entered the German medical cannabis market through the Company's acquisition of a majority stake in Remexian Pharma GmbH, becoming one of the largest importers and distributors of medical cannabis in Germany.

As per the Company's last reported quarter, annualized revenue run-rate was $600 million before any contributions from Remexian.

Driven by strong year-over-year same-store sales increases of 7.4% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company ended the year on an annualized Adjusted EBITDA run-rate of over $42 million. 1

Realized annualized retail sales per square foot of $1,735 across the Canna Cabana store network during the third fiscal quarter of 2025, higher than many best-in-class retailers.

Surpassed 2.4 million Cabana Club members and 139,000 ELITE members in Canada as of today, solidifying its position as the largest and most robust bricks-and-mortar cannabis loyalty program globally.

The Company retained its position as the leader in the retail cannabis market with a 12% share across the five provinces in which the Company has a presence. 2

Added 27 new Canna Cabana locations in Canada in 2025, reaching the higher end of the Company's previously communicated goal of opening 20 to 30 locations in calendar 2025.

At 218 stores and growing, Canna Cabana remains the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada and the most recognizable cannabis brand in the country.

The Company continued to develop its white-label product portfolio, having sold 21 unique Queen of Bud cannabis SKUs and 29 unique Queen of Bud accessory SKUs in the Canna Cabana store network.

Made the Report on Business annual ranking of Canada's top growing companies for the fifth consecutive year.

The Company was recognized as a Top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange for the second consecutive year.

___________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS, and accordingly, the Company's use of such term may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other entities. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) income can be found in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended July 31, 2025, on page 7 under the heading "EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA", available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, and is incorporated as a part of this presentation by reference. 2 Based on publicly available store count data for January 2025 through July 2025 in the five Canadian provinces where Canna Cabana operates and as per publicly available data from Statistics Canada and provincial regulators.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada with 218 domestic locations. The Company's Canadian bricks-and-mortar operations span British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, holding a growing 12% share of the market. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world. In 2025, the Company became the first North American cannabis operator to launch a bricks-and-mortar presence in Germany. The Company also owns and operates multiple global e-commerce platforms offering accessories and hemp-derived CBD products.

Medical Cannabis Distribution: Remexian Pharma GmbH is a leading German pharmaceutical company built for the purpose of importation and wholesale of medical cannabis products at affordable prices. Among all German medical cannabis procurers, Remexian has one of the most diverse reaches across the globe and is licensed to import from 19 countries including Canada.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

