High Tide to Open Canna Cabana Location in St. Thomas, Ontario

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 1010 Talbot Street, St. Thomas, Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Sunday, July 30. This opening marks High Tide's 154th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada and its 50th in the province of Ontario, Canada's largest province.

Located in the heart of southwestern Ontario's industrial belt and known as "The Railway City," St. Thomas grew around passenger and commercial railways during the 1900s, transitioning into a major centre for automobile manufacturing. This Canna Cabana location is on a major thoroughfare in St. Thomas, steps away from a provincially owned liquor retail chain, a major discount retailer and a national grocery chain. Cabana Club and our ELITE members can take advantage of this strategic location while completing other day-to-day shopping tasks.

"Opening our 50th Canna Cabana location in Ontario is a huge milestone for us, and I am so thankful to our ELITE and Cabana Club members who continue to support our innovative and unique discount club model. From our first Ontario store opening in 2020, we have maintained our focus on executing our exemplary retail strategy, securing top locations in high-density retail neighbourhoods, including major power centres, and this store location is an excellent example of this dedication," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"This location will serve as a pilot for a potential new concept that focuses heavily on our proprietary Fastendr retail kiosk technology, given the success we are seeing with the current roll-out of this technology across our network. The remainder of 2023 will see us open more Canna Cabana locations as we continue to expand our footprint in Canada's largest province. With the current strength of our Canadian bricks-and-mortar sales, every new high-quality location we add brings us another step closer to achieving our previously communicated goal of achieving positive free cash flow by the end of this calendar year. I look forward to providing the market with a meaningful update in this regard when we report our financials for the third fiscal quarter by mid-September," added Mr. Grover

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 154 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in Canada.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brand™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine and was ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR and EDGAR.

