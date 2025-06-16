High Tide Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2025 Financial Results

The Company Generates $4.9 Million in Free Cash Flow



Daily Same Store Sales Across the Canna Cabana Network Increased by 6.2% Year Over Year

The Company Discloses That it is in Exclusive Discussions Related to a Transaction with a Leading German Medical Cannabis Importer and Wholesaler

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 31, 2023, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 3, 2023.

The Company Now Operates 200 Canna Cabana Locations Across Canada and Continues to be the Largest Cannabis Retail Brand in the Country





During February and March 2025 , Canna Cabana Held a 12% Share of the Cannabis Retail Market Across the Five Provinces in Which the Company Has a Presence, Up From 11% in the Previous Year 1





High Tide Remains the Highest Revenue Generating Cannabis Company Reporting in Canadian Dollars. 2 Trailing Revenue Has Now Surpassed $550 Million





The Company Has Reached 1.9 Million Members in its Cabana Club in Canada , with ELITE Memberships Having Recently Surpassed 97,000—the Fastest Pace of Onboarding Paid Members Since Inception

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, today released its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2025 ended April 30, 2025, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024 (the "Financial Statements") and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.hightideinc.com, its profile pages on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

____________________________________ 1 Based on publicly available store count data for February 2025 and March 2025 in the five Canadian provinces where Canna Cabana operates and as per publicly available data from Statistics Canada and provincial regulators 2 Based on reporting by New Cannabis Ventures as of May 30, 2025. For the New Cannabis Ventures' senior listing, segmented cannabis-only sales must generate more than US$25 million per quarter (CAD$31 million) – for full details, see: https://www.newcannabisventures.com/cannabis-company-revenue-ranking/

"I'm incredibly proud of the continued momentum we are seeing in our core bricks-and-mortar business, which once again led the pack in retail market share, same-store sales growth, and free cash flow generation—even in a seasonally slower quarter with three fewer days. Our success is a testament to the strength of our loyalty-focused retail model, which is unmatched in the cannabis industry," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our team's laser-focus and relentless execution has allowed us to cross the 200-store milestone, achieved almost entirely through the use of our internally generated cash flows over the last two years. Meanwhile, our Cabana Club and ELITE memberships continue to exceed expectations, reinforcing a loyalty loop that is unique to our company. At a time when many competitors are shrinking or exiting the market, High Tide is only growing stronger. Our differentiated approach continues to attract both customers and industry attention—including from at least one direct competitor that has chosen to invest in our company."

"Building on this strong foundation, we're now advancing exclusive negotiations for a strategic entry into the German medical cannabis market—marking a major step forward in our global ambitions. I look forward to sharing more on this transformational opportunity in the near term. I've never been more excited about what lies ahead," added Mr. Grover.

GERMANY UPDATE

The Company announces that it has been engaged in ongoing and exclusive discussions regarding a transaction with a leading German medical cannabis importer and wholesaler. Due diligence on this transaction is in its final stages.

The Company also submitted a model project proposal to the German Federal Office for Agriculture and Food (BLE) in response to a December 2024 ordinance signed by the German Agriculture Minister related to the study of commercial cannabis use by adults.

CANNABIS BRANDS WHITE LABEL UPDATE

The Company notes that it currently sells 67 cannabis and accessory SKUs across both of its flagship Queen of Bud and Cabana Cannabis Co. brands, with additional exciting product offerings being worked on and expected to launch this summer. Below is a breakdown of the current Queen of Bud and Cabana Cannabis Co. inventory available in the Company's store network.

Queen of Bud and Cabana Cannabis Co.

SKUs Available in Canna Cabana Stores

Brand Product SKUs Last 12 Months Sales Queen of Bud3 Cannabis 12 $1,377,013.00 Accessories 24 $569,782.00 Cabana Cannabis Co. Cannabis 7 $2,300,804.00 Accessories 24 $1,052,660.00

Total 67 $5,300,259.00

________________________________ 3 Sales for Queen of Bud branded cannabis and accessories commenced in September of 2024

2025 Second Fiscal Quarter – Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $137.8 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025 , compared to $124.3 million during the same period last year, an increase of 11% year over year, and 12% when accounting for the one fewer day in this fiscal quarter, representing the fastest growth rate in six quarters. Revenue was down 3% sequentially during the three months ended April 30, 2025 , given this quarter has three fewer days. The Company notes that its core bricks-and-mortar segment revenue increased by 16% year over year.





for the three months ended , compared to during the same period last year, an increase of 11% year over year, and 12% when accounting for the one fewer day in this fiscal quarter, representing the fastest growth rate in six quarters. Revenue was down 3% sequentially during the three months ended , given this quarter has three fewer days. The Company notes that its core bricks-and-mortar segment revenue increased by 16% year over year. Gross profit was $35.5 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025 , which was consistent year over year. Gross profit was also consistent sequentially, despite the quarter having three fewer days.





for the three months ended , which was consistent year over year. Gross profit was also consistent sequentially, despite the quarter having three fewer days. Gross profit margin was 26% for the three months ended April 30, 2025 , which compared to 28% year over year as the Company took its Cabana Club loyalty program global across its e-commerce platforms. Gross profit margin improved from 25% sequentially, as the margins in the Company's core bricks-and-mortar segment, which generates 97% of its revenue, increased by 1% sequentially.





, which compared to 28% year over year as the Company took its Cabana Club loyalty program global across its e-commerce platforms. Gross profit margin improved from 25% sequentially, as the margins in the Company's core bricks-and-mortar segment, which generates 97% of its revenue, increased by 1% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million in the three months ended April 30, 2025 , representing the 21st consecutive positive quarter, and compared to $10.0 million during the previous year. Sequentially, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% despite this being a seasonally slower quarter with three fewer days.





in the three months ended , representing the 21st consecutive positive quarter, and compared to during the previous year. Sequentially, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% despite this being a seasonally slower quarter with three fewer days. The Company generated $4.9 million of free cash flow in the second fiscal quarter. While this was less than the record level of $9.4 million generated in the same quarter last year, it marked a strong improvement from the $(1.9) million generated sequentially. As stated by the Company previously, the quantum of free cash flow generated can vary significantly in any given quarter.





of free cash flow in the second fiscal quarter. While this was less than the record level of generated in the same quarter last year, it marked a strong improvement from the generated sequentially. As stated by the Company previously, the quantum of free cash flow generated can vary significantly in any given quarter. General and administration expenses represented 4.2% of revenue in the three months ended April 30, 2025 , which represented improvements compared to 4.5% during the previous year, and 4.6% sequentially.





, which represented improvements compared to 4.5% during the previous year, and 4.6% sequentially. Salaries, wages, and benefits represented 12.7% of revenue in the three months ended April 30, 2025 , which compared to 12.4% in the previous year and 12.3% sequentially.





, which compared to 12.4% in the previous year and 12.3% sequentially. Income from operations was $0.9 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025 , marking a significant improvement from $0.1 million sequentially. During the second fiscal quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $2.8 million , which compared to net income of $0.2 million in the prior year and a net loss of $2.7 million sequentially.





for the three months ended , marking a significant improvement from sequentially. During the second fiscal quarter, the Company generated a net loss of , which compared to net income of in the prior year and a net loss of sequentially. Cabanalytics Business Data and Insights platform, advertising revenue, and other revenue, which includes management fees, interest income, and rental income, was $11.3 million for the three months ended April 30 , 2025—an all time-record—compared to $9.0 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of 26% year over year and up marginally sequentially.





for the three months ended , 2025—an all time-record—compared to in the same period last year, representing an increase of 26% year over year and up marginally sequentially. Cash and cash equivalents as at April 30, 2025 totaled $34.7 million , compared to $34.5 million a year ago, and was up 4% sequentially.

2025 Second Fiscal Quarter – Retail Highlights:

Canna Cabana remains the largest cannabis retail brand in the country with 200 stores across Canada .





. Average Canna Cabana store generated 2.3x revenue versus peers. 4





Daily same-store sales were up 6.2% year over year, the fastest growth rate in five quarters.





Since the launch of its discount club model in October 2021 to March 2025 , same store sales at Canna Cabana are up 132% while the average operator has experienced a 10% decline. 5





to , same store sales at Canna Cabana are up 132% while the average operator has experienced a 10% decline. Canna Cabana reached a 12% market share, up from 11% in the previous year. 6





Canadian Cabana Club membership has surpassed 1.9 million, an increase of 33% year over year and 8% sequentially. The Company has also exceeded 97,000 ELITE members in Canada , an increase of 120% year over year and 20% sequentially—once again setting a new record in the pace of onboarding ELITE members.





, an increase of 120% year over year and 20% sequentially—once again setting a new record in the pace of onboarding ELITE members. Global Cabana Club membership has surpassed 5.87 million. This includes 104,700 ELITE members, which grew by 22% sequentially.





The Company reported approximately $6.8 million in retail sales during April 17, 2025 , through April 20, 2025 ("'4/20' Long Weekend"). The Company also completed its largest ever 4/20 customer appreciation giveaway, with $100,000 having been awarded to an ELITE member from Winnipeg, Manitoba .





in retail sales during , through ("'4/20' Long Weekend"). The Company also completed its largest ever 4/20 customer appreciation giveaway, with having been awarded to an ELITE member from . Canna Cabana had a shrink rate of just 0.3% during the three months ended April 30, 2025 .





. Annualized retail sales per square foot were $1,648 across the Canna Cabana store network during the second fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusting for the fewer days, retail sales per square foot were only down 2% sequentially, in what is traditionally a seasonally slower quarter. This was higher than best-in-class retailers like Wal-Mart, Target, and Canadian Tire.7

_____________________________________ 4 For the month of March 2025, based on publicly available store count data in the five Canadian provinces where Canna Cabana operates and as per publicly available data from Statistics Canada and provincial regulators 5 Calculated by chaining monthly data, and based on publicly available store count data in the five Canadian provinces where Canna Cabana operates and as per publicly available data from Statistics Canada and provincial regulators 6 For the months of February and March 2025, based on publicly available store count data in the five Canadian provinces where Canna Cabana operates and as per publicly available data from Statistics Canada and provincial regulators 7 Data sourced from most recent public filings of the mentioned retailers

Second Fiscal Quarter 2025 – Operational Highlights (February 1, 2025 – April 30, 2025):

The Company opened four new Canna Cabana locations in Ontario—Hamilton, Cambridge , Collingwood , and Kitchener . Additionally, the Company opened a Canna Cabana location in Alberta , located in the town of Cochrane .





, , and . Additionally, the Company opened a Canna Cabana location in , located in the town of . The Company was recognized as a Top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange for the second consecutive year.

Subsequent Events (May 1, 2025 - Present):

The Company opened four new Canna Cabana locations across Ontario and Alberta—Brantford, Cornwall , Calgary , and Sherwood Park . These openings bring High Tide's total store count to 200 Canna Cabana locations across Canada .

Province Store Count British Columbia 8 Alberta 87 Saskatchewan 12 Manitoba 11 Ontario 82 Total 200

At an annual general and special meeting of shareholders, each of the Company's five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Company.

Selected financial information for the second quarter ended April 30, 2025:

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)





Three months ended April 30

Six Months Ended April 30



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change



$

$

∆

$

$

∆ Free cash flow(i)

4,896

9,383

(48) %

2,996

12,991

(77) % Net cash provided by operating activities

8,255

12,808

(36) %

8,938

19,681

(55) % Revenue

137,804

124,259

11 %

280,265

252,327

11 % Gross profit

35,471

35,299

— %

70,911

71,293

(1) % Gross profit margin(ii)

26 %

28 %

(2) %

25 %

28 %

(3) % Total expenses

(34,539)

(33,312)

4 %

(69,912)

(66,514)

5 % Total expenses as a % of revenue

25 %

27 %

(2) %

25 %

26 %

(1) % Income from operations

932

1,987

(53) %

999

4,779

(79) % Adjusted EBITDA(iii)

8,062

10,041

(20) %

15,151

20,476

(26) % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(iv)

6 %

8 %

(2) %

5 %

8 %

(3) % Net income (loss)

(2,836)

171





(5,525)

166



Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

(0.04)

$—





(0.07)

-





(i) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus sustaining capex minus lease liability payments. Sustaining Capex is defined as leasehold improvements and maintenance spending required in the existing business. The most directly comparable financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. It should not be viewed as a measure of liquidity or a substitute for comparable metrics prepared in accordance with IFRS. (ii) Gross profit margin - a non-IFRS financial measure. Gross profit margin is calculated by dividing gross profit by revenue. (iii) Adjusted EBITDA - a non-IFRS financial measure. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) is found in the chart below. (iv) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue - a non-IFRS financial measure. This metric is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

The reconciling items between net earnings, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:



2025 2024 2023

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Net (loss) Income (2,836) (2,689) (4,802) 825 171 (5) (31,805) (3,717) Income/deferred tax recovery (expense) 46 38 (153) 671 (878) (233) (4,571) 204 Accretion and interest 1,950 2,101 2,308 1,681 1,712 1,743 1,632 1,931 Depreciation and amortization 5,880 5,847 5,362 5,678 7,505 6,848 8,583 8,493 EBITDA(i) 5,040 5,297 2,715 8,855 8,510 8,353 (26,161) 6,911 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 114 (13) 5 19 (5) 5 (152) 31 Transaction and acquisition costs 1,616 630 773 12 1,314 515 691 801 Loss (gain) revaluation of put option liability - - (88) (159) (110) (300) 544 73 Other loss (gain) 42 - 11 (6) 337 - 37 18 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debenture - - (885) - - - - - Impairment loss - - 4,964 - - - 34,265 - Share-based compensation 1,250 1,175 750 881 549 795 (284) 2,350 Loss (gain) on revaluation of marketable securities - - - 12 - 77 (13) - Loss (gain) on revaluation of debenture - - - - (240) 755 (505) - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of financial liability - - - - (314) 235 (60) - Adjusted EBITDA(i) 8,062 7,089 8,245 9,614 10,041 10,435 8,362 10,184

(i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures.





2025

2024

2023



Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023 Cash flow from operating activities

4,686

4,644

6,179

8,928

8,032

9,363

7,207

8,395 Changes in non-cash working capital

3,569

(3,961)

3,473

(2,715)

4,777

(2,490)

2,430

(850) Net cash provided by operating activities

8,255

683

9,652

6,213

12,808

6,873

9,637

7,545 Sustaining capex(i)

(692)

(361)

(533)

(279)

(528)

(511)

(1,080)

(705) Lease liability payments

(2,667)

(2,222)

(3,211)

(2,842)

(2,898)

(2,754)

(2,870)

(2,789) Free cash flow(ii)

4,896

(1,900)

5,908

3,092

9,382

3,608

5,687

4,051

(i) Sustaining capex is a non-IFRS measure (ii) Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure

OUTLOOK

High Tide's wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the largest cannabis retail brand in Canada with 200 current operating locations. The Company reiterates its previously stated objective to add 20-30 locations during calendar 2025, and its long-term goal to exceed 300 locations across Canada.

The Company's Cabana Club and ELITE loyalty programs continue to expand at a rapid pace across Canada. Cabana Club membership has now reached 1.9 million members in Canada, which is up 33% in the past year. Over the long term the Company anticipates exceeding 2.5 million Cabana Club members in Canada. Globally, the Company has now surpassed 5.87 million Cabana Club members. ELITE, the paid membership tier, continues to break quarterly and annual growth records and now exceeds 97,000 members in Canada and 104,000 worldwide, with additional members being onboarded daily. ELITE members tend to shop more frequently and in larger quantities than base tier members.

Following the successful launch of its innovative discount club model in its core bricks-and-mortar business, in late 2024, the Company expanded Cabana Club across all its global e-commerce businesses, offering disruptive three-tier pricing. While the Company is currently behind its original revenue expectations, this line item represents an immaterial share of consolidated revenue of just 3%. The Company remains committed to its communicated 12-month plan to bolster its e-commerce platforms, which are strategically positioned to take advantage of further federal reforms in the U.S. and elsewhere.

As stated by the Company previously, the quantum of free cash flow generated can vary significantly in any given quarter, however, it anticipates remaining free cash flow positive for the fiscal year, and notes that free cash flow for the first half of fiscal 2025 was positive.

The Company continues to expand white label product offerings in its Queen of Bud and Cabana Cannabis Co. brands, with 67 cannabis and accessory SKUs now available across the Canna Cabana store network. The Company is currently working on exciting new white label product offerings that are expected to launch this summer.

The Company's balance sheet remains healthy with total debt of $25.4 million as of today, representing just 0.8x Adjusted EBITDA generated during the past 12 months, and with no maturities for over two years. As a result, the Company believes it can continue to fund future store growth with cash generated from existing locations.

The Company is in exclusive discussions regarding a transaction with a leading German medical cannabis importer and wholesaler. While there is no guarantee of a successful closing, the Company is working towards completing this transaction in the near term. With half of all German medical cannabis imports still coming from Canada, the Company believes that it is well-positioned to leverage its procurement expertise, based on over $1.7 billion in Canadian cannabis sales, to become a significant supplier of medical cannabis into Germany and potentially other European jurisdictions.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 200 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud™, Cabana Cannabis Co™, Daily High Club™, Vodka Glass™, Puff Puff Pass™, Dopezilla™, Atomik™, Hue™ and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE High Tide Inc.