High Tide Reports Fourth Quarter and 2024 Year End Financial Results

The Company Generates Record Annual Revenue of $522.3 Million, 6th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Free Cash Flow at $5.9 Million, With Trailing Free Cash Flow Totaling $22.0 Million

The Company's Flagship Cabana Club Loyalty Program Has Now Reached 5.32 Million Members Worldwide Including Over 76,000 ELITE Members

High Tide Remains the Highest Revenue Generating Cannabis Company Reporting in Canadian Dollars for the Third Consecutive Year 1 , Delivers Quarterly Revenue of $138.3 Million, an All-Time Record. This Represents an Increase of 9% Year Over Year, 5% Sequentially and Reaches an Annualized Revenue Run Rate Exceeding $550 Million



The Company Has Over 1.72 Million Members of the Cabana Club in Canada , an Increase of Over 34% Year Over Year and 11% Sequentially. The Company Has Reached 73,000 ELITE Members in Canada , an Increase of 161% Year Over Year and 28% Sequentially



Same Store Sales in the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Increased By 0.4% Year Over Year and 3% Sequentially. Over the Last Three Years, Same Store Sales at Canna Cabana are up 130%, While the Average Operator in the Five Provinces Where the Company Operates has Experienced a 5% Decline 2



The Company Generated $5.9 Million of Positive Free Cash Flow in the Fourth Fiscal Quarter. The Company has Generated $22.0 Million of Positive Free Cash Flow in the Trailing Four Quarters



During the Fourth Fiscal Quarter, Canna Cabana Held a 19% Share of the Cannabis Retail Market in Alberta and 10% in Ontario . Across the Five Provinces in Which the Company Has a Presence, Canna Cabana Represented an 11% Market Share During the Fourth Fiscal Quarter, Which is Consistent With the 11% Market Share During the Third Fiscal Quarter as Per Revised Data From Statistics Canada. The Company Notes That It Only Represented 5% of the Total Cannabis Retail Store Count in Those Provinces During the Fourth Fiscal Quarter 3



Annualized Retail Sales Per Square Foot Were $1,699 Across the Canna Cabana Store Network During the Fourth Fiscal Quarter of 2024, up 2% Sequentially. This Was Higher Than Best-In-Class Retailers Like Wal-Mart, Target, and Canadian Tire4

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, filed its year-end audited 2024 financial results for the year ended October 31, 2024, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2024 and 2023 (the "Financial Statements") and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.hightideinc.com, its profile pages on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

2024 Fiscal Year and Fourth Fiscal Quarter – Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased to $522.3 million for the year ended October 31, 2024 , an all-time record, compared to $487.7 million during the same period last year, representing an increase of 7%. In the fourth fiscal quarter, revenue was a record $138.3 million , representing an increase of 9% year over year and 5% sequentially

for the year ended , an all-time record, compared to during the same period last year, representing an increase of 7%. In the fourth fiscal quarter, revenue was a record , representing an increase of 9% year over year and 5% sequentially Gross profit increased to $142.5 million in the year-ended October 31, 2024 , compared to $131.3 million during the same period last year, representing an increase of 9%. In the fourth fiscal quarter, gross profit was a record $35.8 million representing an increase of 8% year over year and 1% sequentially

in the year-ended , compared to during the same period last year, representing an increase of 9%. In the fourth fiscal quarter, gross profit was a record representing an increase of 8% year over year and 1% sequentially Gross profit margin was 27% for the year ended October 31, 2024 , which was consistent with the previous year. Gross profit margin for the fourth fiscal quarter was 26%, compared to 26% year over year and 27% sequentially

, which was consistent with the previous year. Gross profit margin for the fourth fiscal quarter was 26%, compared to 26% year over year and 27% sequentially The Company generated a net loss of $3.8 million during the year ended October 31, 2024 , which marked a meaningful improvement from a net loss of $41.0 million in the previous year. Adjusted for non-cash impairment charges, net income was $1.2 million for the year ended October 31, 2024 , versus a net loss of $6.7 million in the previous year. In the fourth fiscal quarter the company generated a net loss of $4.8 million which compared to a net loss of $31.8 million year over year and net income of $0.8 million sequentially. Adjusted for non-cash impairment charges, net income was $0.2 million for the fourth fiscal quarter which compared to $2.5 million year over year

during the year ended , which marked a meaningful improvement from a net loss of in the previous year. Adjusted for non-cash impairment charges, net income was for the year ended , versus a net loss of in the previous year. In the fourth fiscal quarter the company generated a net loss of which compared to a net loss of year over year and net income of sequentially. Adjusted for non-cash impairment charges, net income was for the fourth fiscal quarter which compared to year over year Adjusted EBITDA, was a record $38.3 million in the year ended October 31, 2024 , and compared to $30.6 million during the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter, the 19th consecutive positive quarter, down 1% year over year and 14% sequentially due to the initial ramp up period associated with new organic store openings which accelerated throughout 2024

in the year ended , and compared to during the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was in the fourth fiscal quarter, the 19th consecutive positive quarter, down 1% year over year and 14% sequentially due to the initial ramp up period associated with new organic store openings which accelerated throughout 2024 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7% for the year, which increased from 6% during the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth fiscal quarter was 6%, compared to 7% year over year, and 7% sequentially

Given the strong cost controls the Company has been implementing, general and administration expenses represented 4.2% of revenue in the year ended October 31, 2024 , which improved from 5.5% during the previous year. General and administration expenses in the fourth fiscal quarter represented 4.2% of revenue, compared to 5.3% year over year and 3.7% sequentially

, which improved from 5.5% during the previous year. General and administration expenses in the fourth fiscal quarter represented 4.2% of revenue, compared to 5.3% year over year and 3.7% sequentially Salaries, wages, and benefits represented 12.5% of revenue in the year ended October 31, 2024 , versus 11.6% in the previous year, driven mainly by a large increase in organic store openings during the year, which have heightened staffing requirements to launch operations and ramp up to maturity. Salaries, wages and benefits represented 12.4% of revenue during the fourth fiscal quarter, compared to 11.6% year over year and 12.7% sequentially

, versus 11.6% in the previous year, driven mainly by a large increase in organic store openings during the year, which have heightened staffing requirements to launch operations and ramp up to maturity. Salaries, wages and benefits represented 12.4% of revenue during the fourth fiscal quarter, compared to 11.6% year over year and 12.7% sequentially Cabanalytics Business Data and Insights platform, advertising revenue, and other revenue, which includes management fees, interest income, and rental income, was $36.7 million for the year ended October 31 , 2024—an all time-record—compared to $27.4 million in the same period last year. In the fourth fiscal quarter, the Company generated $10.9 million , which represented an increase of 48% year over year and 21% sequentially

for the year ended , 2024—an all time-record—compared to in the same period last year. In the fourth fiscal quarter, the Company generated , which represented an increase of 48% year over year and 21% sequentially Cash and cash equivalents in the year ended October 31, 2024 totaled $47.3 million , an all-time record, compared to $30.1 million as of October 31, 2023 representing an increase of 57% from the same period last year and 34% sequentially. Note that subsequent to the Company's fiscal year end, it paid down $13.0 million in debt which was due December 31, 2024

"With the addition of 30 new stores and millions of new Cabana Club members joining our community, fiscal 2024 has been yet another exceptional year for High Tide's growth and momentum," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "I'm thrilled to announce that we delivered another record-breaking financial performance, generating $522.3 million in revenue—the highest cannabis revenue among all Canadian-based companies. Our commitment to operational excellence continues to strengthen our financial foundation, with the fourth quarter marking our sixth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. Trailing free cash flow came in at $22.0 million, fueling our organic growth trajectory and positioning us for sustained success.

"On December 2nd, we marked the international debut of our Cabana Club membership program, expanding into exciting markets outside of Canada. Our membership base now includes an impressive 5.32 million members, including over 76,000 ELITE members. We are witnessing an accelerating rate of growth in our membership program, which continues to enhance our ability to connect with and serve our customers. In fiscal 2024, our Canna Cabana bricks-and-mortar stores once again outperformed the market in every province where we operate. Despite comprising only 5% of the cannabis retail locations in those provinces, Canna Cabana stores captured an impressive 11% of the associated market share in dollars, reaffirming that Canadians trust and prefer Canna Cabana as their go-to destination for cannabis and accessories.

"We are strategically leveraging our robust retail ecosystem, complemented by our strong partnerships with licensed producers, to address the growing demand for medical cannabis in Germany. Through our announced acquisition of Purecan, which includes its German import license and wholesale warehousing capabilities, we are diversifying our revenue streams to fuel future growth. This diversification will further enhance the competitiveness of our Canadian discount model and solidify High Tide's position as an industry leader. I want to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their trust and loyalty, our employees for their unwavering dedication and hard work, and our board members for their continued guidance and support. Together, we are building something extraordinary at High Tide, and I am more excited than ever about what lies ahead," added Mr. Grover.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2024 – Operational Highlights (August 1 - October 31):

The Company announced the re-launch of the website of its flagship Canadian bricks-and-mortar retail brand, Canna Cabana, which represents more than 90 per cent of its revenue

The Company opened four new Canna Cabana stores in Ontario , including in the townships and cities of Lucan , Toronto , Scarborough , and Kingston

, including in the townships and cities of , , , and The Company announced the launch of Queen of Bud branded white label products in Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Ontario

, , and Fastendr retail kiosks have been installed in over 95% of all Canna Cabana locations

The Company announced the closing of the initial tranche of its previously disclosed $15 million subordinated debt facility

Subsequent Events (November 1, 2024 - Present):

The Company announced the closing of the final tranche of its previously disclosed $15 million subordinated debt facility

subordinated debt facility On December 30, 2024 , the Company repaid the $13,000 principal balance of the note payable to Opaskwayak Cree Nation

, the Company repaid the principal balance of the note payable to Opaskwayak Cree Nation The Company opened four new Canna Cabana locations in Ontario—Richmond, Pembroke , Scarborough and Hamilton—and one new Canna Cabana location in Hinton, Alberta

, and Hamilton—and one new Canna Cabana location in The Company expanded the first of its kind innovative Cabana Club membership program across the entirety of the United States (U.S.) through cabanaclubusa.com, as well as the European Union (E.U.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.) through cabanaclub.eu, building on its existing international customer base of over 4 million

(U.S.) through cabanaclubusa.com, as well as the European Union (E.U.) and the (U.K.) through cabanaclub.eu, building on its existing international customer base of over 4 million The Company announced its entrance into the fast growing German medical cannabis market by signing a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of Purecan GmbH ("Purecan")—a profitable, import-oriented pharmaceutical wholesaler based in Frankfurt that holds a license to import medical cannabis into Germany and is preparing to launch a telemedicine portal for medical cannabis patients

Selected financial information for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2024:

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)





Three months ended October 31

Audited Year Ended October 31



2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change



$

$

∆

$

$

∆ Free cash flow(i)

5,908

5,687

4 %

21,991

6,940

217 % Cash from operating activities

9,652

9,637

— %

35,546

20,661

72 % Revenue

138,295

127,105

9 %

522,306

487,669

7 % Gross profit

35,755

32,984

8 %

142,502

131,314

9 % Gross profit margin(ii)

26 %

26 %

— %

27 %

27 %

— % Total operating expenses

(38,586)

(67,188)

43 %

(137,499)

(172,739)

20 % (Loss) income from operations

(2,832)

(34,204)

92 %

5,003

(41,425)

112 % Adjusted EBITDA(iii)

8,245

8,362

(1) %

38,335

30,636

25 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(iv)

6 %

7 %

(1) %

7 %

6 %

1 % Net loss

(4,802)

(31,805)

85 %

(3,811)

(40,952)

91 % Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

(0.06)

(0.39)

85 %

(0.05)

(0.53)

90 %



(i) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus sustaining capex minus lease liability payments. Sustaining Capex is defined as leasehold improvements and maintenance spending required in the existing business. The most directly comparable financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. It should not be viewed as a measure of liquidity or a substitute for comparable metrics prepared in accordance with IFRS.

(ii) Gross profit margin - a non-IFRS financial measure. Gross profit margin is calculated by dividing gross profit by revenue.

(iii) Adjusted EBITDA - a non-IFRS financial measure. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) is found in the chart below.

(iv) Adjusted EBITDA margin - a non-IFRS financial measure. This metric is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss:



2024 2023

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Net Income (loss) (4,802) 825 171 (5) (31,805) (3,717) (1,568) (3,862) Income/deferred tax (recovery) expense (153) 671 (878) (233) (4,571) 204 (2,041) (1,236) Accretion and interest 2,308 1,681 1,712 1,743 1,632 1,931 1,759 1,814 Depreciation and amortization 5,362 5,678 7,505 6,848 8,583 8,493 7,699 7,986 EBITDA 2,715 8,855 8,510 8,353 (26,161) 6,911 5,849 4,702 Foreign exchange (gain) lose 5 19 (5) 5 (152) 31 2 (15) Finance and other costs 773 12 1,314 515 691 801 435 664 (Gain) loss revaluation of put option liability (88) (159) (110) (300) 544 73 (1,288) (1,261) Other loss (gain) 11 (6) 337 - 37 18 - - Gain on extinguishment of put option (885) - - - - - - - Impairment loss 4,964 - - - 34,265 - - - Share-based compensation 750 881 549 795 (284) 2,350 1,532 1,436 Loss (gain) on revaluation of marketable securities - 12 - 77 (13) - (19) (8) (Gain) loss on revaluation of debenture - - (240) 755 (505) - - - (Gain) loss on extinguishment of financial liability - - (314) 235 (60) - 78 (18) Adjusted EBITDA(i) 8,245 9,614 10,041 10,435 8,362 10,184 6,589 5,500



(i) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure









Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023 Cash flow from operating activities

6,179

8,928

8,032

9,363

7,207 Changes in non-cash working capital

3,473

(2,715)

4,777

(2,490)

2,430 Net cash provided by operating activities

9,652

6,213

12,809

6,873

9,637 Sustaining capex(i)

(533)

(279)

(528)

(511)

(1,080) Lease liability payments

(3,211)

(2,842)

(2,898)

(2,754)

(2,870) Free cash flow(ii)

5,908

3,092

9,383

3,608

5,687



(i) Sustaining capex is a non-IFRS measure, which is calculated by subtracting growth capex from total capex purchases.

(ii) Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure

OUTLOOK

Through its Canna Cabana brand, High Tide is the largest cannabis retailer in Canada and the second-largest globally by store count with 191 current operating locations. During calendar 2024, the Company reached the high end of its communicated target to add 20-30 locations. The Company's objective is to add another 20-30 locations during calendar 2025, while generating positive free cash flow, as was the case in the previous year. The Company reiterates its long-term goal to reach 300 locations across Canada.

The Company's Cabana Club loyalty program continues to expand at a rapid pace across Canada, currently exceeding 1.72 million members, which is up 34% over the past year. Long term, in Canada, the Company aims to exceed 2 million members. ELITE, the paid membership tier, continues to break quarterly growth records and has now reached 73,000 members with additional members being onboarded daily. ELITE members tend to shop more frequently and in larger quantities than base tier members.

After seeing the success of the launch of its innovative discount club model in its core business of bricks-and-mortar cannabis stores in Canada, in late 2024, the Company expanded the Cabana Club across all its global e-commerce businesses, offering disruptive three-tier pricing. The Company is encouraged by the initial trajectory of members signing up to its loyalty plan—and maintains its expectation that this initiative will be revenue neutral approximately six months from launch and EBITDA neutral approximately 12 months from launch. The Company is pleased to report that 3,000 members in the U.S. and Europe have signed up to ELITE. With 3.6 million total Cabana Club members in U.S. and Europe, the community has grown to a global base of 5.32 million today.

Earlier this month, the Company announced its intention to enter into the fast growing German medical cannabis market by signing an agreement to acquire a 51% majority stake in Purecan, a profitable German medical cannabis importer and wholesaler. The Company believes it has a unique opportunity to be able to leverage its existing leadership position and relationships with Canadian licensed producers to meaningfully expand Purecan's business. The transaction is expected to close imminently.

The Company also continues to monitor developments related to consumer research model projects in Germany. In anticipation of the release of application guidelines, the Company has proactively taken steps to develop a research project framework to be submitted to relevant authorities for initial feedback.

The Company has been free cash flow positive over the past six quarters, having generated approximately $22 million during the last year. Although the quantum of free cash flow generation can vary significantly in any given quarter, the Company expects to remain free cash flow positive for the fiscal year.

As a result of a series of transactions undertaken in 2024 to reduce its debt, the Company has entered calendar 2025 with a significantly improved balance sheet with no debt maturities until September 2027 which offers meaningful flexibility and positions the Company quite well to continue using cash generated from existing operations to fund future locations.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer globally by store count5. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 191 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud™, Cabana Cannabis Co™, Daily High Club™, Vodka Glass™, Puff Puff Pass™, Dopezilla™, Atomik™, Hue™, Evolution™ and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business, in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

1 Based on reporting by New Cannabis Ventures as of November 4, 2024. For the New Cannabis Ventures' senior listing, segmented cannabis-only sales must generate more than US$25 million per quarter (CAD$31 million) – for full details, see: https://www.newcannabisventures.com/cannabis-company-revenue-ranking/

2 Based on publicly available data from Statistics Canada and provincial regulators

3 Based on publicly available store count data in the five Canadian provinces where Canna Cabana operates and as per revised publicly available data from Statistics Canada and provincial regulators

4 Data sourced from most recent public filings of the mentioned retailers

5 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 8, 2024

SOURCE High Tide Inc.