High Tide Opens Two New Canna Cabana Locations in Ontario and Alberta

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 300 King George Road in Brantford, Ontario, will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on May 20, 2025, and that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 722 85th Street SW in Calgary, Alberta, will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on May 23, 2025. These openings bring High Tide's total store count to 199 Canna Cabana locations across Canada, 82 in the province of Ontario and 86 in the province of Alberta.

BRANTFORD, ON LOCATION

This former Tokyo Smoke location resides in the Brantford Commons shopping plaza, providing a strong foundation to serve a population of over 110,000 people. It marks Canna Cabana's first location in Brantford and benefits from major co-tenants, including multiple national grocery chains, two liquor stores, and a cinema. With relatively limited competition in the immediate area, this destination on the northeast end of Brantford is a prime location for Canna Cabana to establish itself as a leader in the town's cannabis market.

WEST SPRINGS, AB LOCATION

This new Canna Cabana retail store is located on the west end of Calgary along Old Banff Coach Road, strategically situated in a rapidly growing area surrounded by new and developing residential neighborhoods. The site is positioned within a bustling shopping plaza that includes prominent co-tenants such as a liquor store and a variety of fast-food restaurants. Notably, there are no competitors within a 4-kilometers radius of this new location—which encompasses a population of over 46,000 residents—offering the Company a strong opportunity for market capture and growth.

"We continue to strategically reinvest our profits to expand High Tide's bricks-and-mortar footprint in markets where we see strong, long-term potential. Our newest stores in Brantford and Calgary are great examples of this approach in action. The Brantford location gives us a foothold in a well-established retail plaza with national co-tenants, while our West Springs store benefits from extremely favourable competitive demographics, with no direct competition for over four kilometers," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our team is working hard to accelerate our store rollout as we close in on the significant milestone of 200 Canna Cabana locations across Canada. We have many more exciting, organically sourced locations currently under construction, which we look forward to announcing throughout the remainder of the calendar year." added Mr. Grover.

