High Tide Celebrates its 76th Store Opening in Alberta on the '420' Holiday

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, said today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 10573 114th Street NW in Edmonton, Alberta, will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use today at 4:20 PM MDT. This opening marks High Tide's 152nd Canna Cabana retail cannabis location in Canada and its 76th store in Alberta.

This store is located in Oliver, one of the oldest inner-city neighbourhoods in Edmonton. A short walk from the MacEwan University campus, with a student population of nearly 20,000, and MacEwan University student residences, this store gives Canna Cabana a broader presence in this up-and-coming neighbourhood. This densely populated area is also home to a national grocery chain, discount clothing retailers, and restaurants. Additionally, the brand new Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, is a 5-minute drive from this location.

"I am excited to announce the opening of our 9th store in Edmonton, 76th store in Alberta and our 152nd store nationally. Alberta has our largest bricks-and-mortar retail footprint, and our Canna Cabana stores in the province generate more than twice the revenue as the provincial average. The Oliver neighbourhood has undergone a transformation in recent years, partially due to the development of the ICE District and Rogers Place," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Apart from being located close to one of Alberta's largest University campuses, this location is also strategically situated in order to be able to make up for any lost business from one of our above average performing stores nearby, which is scheduled for temporary closure related to a major building renovation. We remain proactive in building, managing, and high-grading our real estate portfolio in Alberta and beyond," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 152 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com and BlessedCBD.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brand™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine and was ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023 . To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss High Tide's profile pages on both SEDAR and EDGAR.

