High Tide Appoints Global Leader EY as Auditor

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE: HITI) (OTCQB: HITIF) (Frankfurt: 2LY), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis lifestyle accessories, announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") to Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective July 30, 2020, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy, effective July 30, 2020, until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. Having developed a wide-reaching national brand and business in the legal retail cannabis sector, the Company's board of directors believed it was appropriate to appoint a prominent and competitively ranked global accounting firm.

The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis lifestyle accessories. Its premier Canadian retail brand Canna Cabana spans 34 locations in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, with additional locations under development across Canada. High Tide has been serving cannabis consumers for over a decade through its numerous lifestyle accessory enterprises including eCommerce platforms Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com, lifestyle and licensed entertainment brand manufacturer Famous Brandz, and its wholesale distribution divisions RGR Canada Inc. and Valiant Distribution.

High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: please contact Raj Grover, President & Chief Executive Officer of High Tide Inc.; Tel: (403) 770-9435; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.HighTideInc.com.