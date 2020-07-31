High Tide Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE: HITI) (OTCQB: HITIF) (Frankfurt:2LY), an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting"). All nominees included in its Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated June 19, 2020 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of High Tide.

The results of the votes were as follows:

Nominee Votes For: Votes Withheld:

Number % Number % Harkirat ("Raj") Grover 80,666,132 99.09 740,199 0.91 Nitin Kaushal 81,354,951 99.94 51,180 0.06 Arthur Kwan 79,198,562 97.29 2,207,769 2.71 Nader Ben Aissa 81,324,151 99.94 52,180 0.06 Binyomin Posen 81,330,601 98.91 75,730 0.09

All other resolutions included in the Circular were successfully approved by shareholders at the Meeting, including but not limited to the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditor, fixing the number of directors at five and to consider the passing of other resolutions if deemed advisable, with or without variation.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. Its premier Canadian retail brand, Canna Cabana, spans 33 locations in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, with additional locations under development across Canada. High Tide has been serving cannabis consumers for over a decade through its numerous lifestyle accessory enterprises including e-commerce platforms Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com, lifestyle and licensed entertainment brand manufacturer Famous Brandz, and its distribution divisions RGR Canada and Valiant Distribution.

High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB).

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: please contact Raj Grover, President & Chief Executive Officer of High Tide Inc.; Tel: (403) 770-9435; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.HighTideInc.com.