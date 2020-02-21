High Tide Acquires Retail Cannabis Store in Saskatchewan

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HITI) (OTCQB:HITIF) (Frankfurt:2LY), an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of a retail cannabis store (the "Transaction") currently operating in Tisdale, Saskatchewan (the "Tisdale Store") as licensed by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (the "SLGA"). The consideration paid to acquire the Tisdale Store was $200,000 in cash, $500,000 in the form of a promissory note due six months from the time of closing of the Transaction and 5,000,000 of common shares of the Company.

Operating since the spring of 2019, the Tisdale Store has become a destination in the area, drawing local residents as well as people from surrounding communities as customers. "Our purchase of the Tisdale Store marks our second location in Saskatchewan, which is expected to increase our ability to negotiate better wholesale prices directly with licensed producers of cannabis products, among other advantages including the opportunity to expand our e-commerce business in the province," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "We welcome the staff of the Tisdale Store to the High Tide family and look forward to growing our Canna Cabana business and further enjoying the SLGA's industry-leading regulatory framework", added Mr. Grover.

Separately, on February 27, 2020, Nick Kuzyk, Chief Strategy Officer & SVP Capital Markets, will be transitioning to a consulting role with the Company. Since joining High Tide on April 2, 2018, Mr. Kuzyk was primarily responsible for the areas of corporate development, mergers and acquisition, raising capital and investor relations. Raj Grover, President & Chief Executive Officer, will continue to oversee the Company's corporate strategic initiatives, while the capital markets and investor relations functions have been allocated across various internal and external resources.

High Tide is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including Canna Cabana Inc., KushBar Inc. Grasscity.com, Smoker's Corner Ltd., RGR Canada Inc. and Famous Brandz Inc. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc. and its 28 branded stores, is a sizeable retail business with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience. KushBar Inc. is a second retail cannabis business with 2 operating stores in Alberta, offering a modern experience aimed at the growing customer bases in Alberta and Ontario. Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world's preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker's Corner Ltd. is among Canada's oldest counter-culture chains with 7 locations. Representing the core of High Tide's wholesale segment, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz' products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world.

