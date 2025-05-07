HIGH LINER FOODS TO PARTICIPATE AT THE BMO ANNUAL GLOBAL FARM TO MARKET CONFERENCE

Paul Jewer to Discuss Navigating Risk for Sustainable Growth During a Fireside Chat for BMO's 20th Annual Event

LUNENBURG, NS, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or the "Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, has announced its participation in BMO's annual Global Farm to Market Conference. The highly-anticipated conference is taking place May 14 – 15, 2025 in New York City.

High Liner Foods' President and CEO, Paul Jewer, is slated to speak on the timely topic of Navigating Risk for Sustainable Growth during a fireside chat at 2:00 pm EST on May 14, 2025.

High Liner Foods will also be available for meetings with institutional investors on May 14 and May 15, 2025. Interested investors are encouraged to schedule a meeting with High Liner Foods' management by contacting [email protected] .

Now in its 20th year, the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference brings together leaders, innovators, and visionaries from the food, beverage, agriculture, and supply chain industries.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].