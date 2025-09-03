High Liner Foods Appoints Kimberly Stephens as Chief Financial Officer

LUNENBURG, NS, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today announced that Kimberly Stephens has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Stephens succeeds Darryl Bergman who will be leaving the Company to pursue new opportunities. Mr. Bergman will continue to support High Liner Foods in an advisory capacity through October 3, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

"Kimberly is a proven leader who brings deep knowledge of our business and strong financial expertise to the role," said Paul Jewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Liner Foods. "She is very well placed to now serve as our Chief Financial Officer, and I am confident she will play a key role in our continued success as we advance our ambitious growth agenda. On behalf of the Board and our team, I would like to thank Darryl for his contributions to High Liner Foods. We wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Ms. Stephens said, "I am honoured to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer at such an exciting time for High Liner Foods. We have a strong and resilient business today. As a trusted source of healthy and sustainable protein, we have significant potential for further growth in a fragmented and dynamic global seafood industry. I look forward to working with our talented team to create value for our shareholders and support the continued success of High Liner Foods."

With over 25 years of financial experience, Ms. Stephens has been leading High Liner Foods' corporate finance team in her capacity as Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations for the past three years. Before joining High Liner Foods, Ms. Stephens held the position of Vice President, Finance at Acadian Seaplants and served for over ten years as Chief Financial Officer at two publicly-traded companies, Appili Therapeutics and Immunovaccine Inc. Ms. Stephens began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning Ms. Stephen's appointment as CFO, the business strategies, operational activities and future growth and prospects of High Liner Foods. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and management's estimates, expectations and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date but may prove to be incorrect. These statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's securities regulatory filings, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Undue reliance should not be placed on this forward-looking information, which applies only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

