High Liner Foods Appoints Anthony Rasetta as Chief Commercial Officer

LUNENBURG, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Anthony Rasetta as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Anthony Rasetta brings extensive experience in developing, marketing, and selling multinational food and snacking brands. Anthony has held a variety of cross functional leadership roles at Mondelez where, most recently, he oversaw customer and category development, revenue growth management and sales strategy and planning. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business in Toronto.

"I am thrilled that Anthony has chosen to join High Liner Foods. He has an excellent track record in growing household brands across North America and brings the right mix of skills to support our goal to be the leader in branded value-added seafood in North America", said Rod Hepponstall, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are driving a high-performance culture that fosters innovation in a nimble and agile environment. I am confident Anthony will be an asset to our team and help execute on our strategy to deliver profitability and growth."

"I am excited to be joining High Liner Foods to help advance their mission to reimagine seafood to nourish life", said Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer for High Liner Foods. "The Company has undertaken a significant transformation over recent years and is poised for growth at a time when consumer appetite for seafood is growing and the Company is making significant investment in marketing and innovation. I look forward to integrating the sales and marketing functions to leverage the exciting innovations High Liner Foods is bringing to market."

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For further information: Tim Rorabeck, Secretary, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7103, [email protected]

Related Links

www.highlinerfoods.com

