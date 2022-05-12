High Liner Foods Announces Voting Results of the May 11, 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 12, 2022, 07:00 ET
HALIFAX, NS, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") announced today the results of the voting submitted at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") held yesterday, May 11, 2022. Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") issued in connection with this Meeting, which is available at www.highlinerfoods.com. The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot.
Election of Directors:
Each of the eleven nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
|
NOMINEE
|
FOR
|
%
|
WITHHOLD
|
%
|
SCOTT A. BRISON
|
22,004,507
|
96.30%
|
844,732
|
3.70%
|
JOAN K. CHOW
|
22,018,960
|
96.37%
|
830,279
|
3.63%
|
ROBERT P. DEXTER
|
21,886,908
|
95.79%
|
962,331
|
4.21%
|
ANDY J. HENNIGAR
|
20,360,992
|
89.11%
|
2,488,247
|
10.89%
|
DAVID J. HENNIGAR
|
21,656,867
|
94.78%
|
1,192,372
|
5.22%
|
RODNEY W. HEPPONSTALL
|
21,931,694
|
95.98%
|
917,545
|
4.02%
|
SHELLY L. JAMIESON
|
21,471,984
|
93.97%
|
1,377,255
|
6.03%
|
M. JOLENE MAHODY
|
21,965,623
|
96.13%
|
883,616
|
3.87%
|
R. ANDY MILLER
|
21,926,114
|
95.96%
|
923,125
|
4.04%
|
ROBERT L. PACE
|
21,753,989
|
95.21%
|
1,095,250
|
4.79%
|
FRANK B.H. VAN SCHAAYK
|
21,966,533
|
96.14%
|
882,706
|
3.86%
Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors with remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Detailed results are shown below.
|
FOR
|
%
|
WITHHOLD
|
%
|
APPOINTMENT OF
|
22,571,433
|
98.78%
|
277,806
|
1.22%
Advisory Resolution
The advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Circular was approved, with the detailed results shown below.
|
FOR
|
%
|
AGAINST
|
%
|
ADVISORY RESOLUTION
|
21,887,603
|
95.79%
|
961,636
|
4.21%
About High Liner Foods Incorporated
High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].
For further information: Tim Rorabeck, Secretary, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7103, [email protected]; Charlene Milner, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7180, [email protected]
