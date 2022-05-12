High Liner Foods Announces Voting Results of the May 11, 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, NS, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") announced today the results of the voting submitted at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") held yesterday, May 11, 2022. Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") issued in connection with this Meeting, which is available at www.highlinerfoods.com. The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot.

Election of Directors:

Each of the eleven nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NOMINEE FOR % WITHHOLD % SCOTT A. BRISON 22,004,507 96.30% 844,732 3.70% JOAN K. CHOW 22,018,960 96.37% 830,279 3.63% ROBERT P. DEXTER 21,886,908 95.79% 962,331 4.21% ANDY J. HENNIGAR 20,360,992 89.11% 2,488,247 10.89% DAVID J. HENNIGAR 21,656,867 94.78% 1,192,372 5.22% RODNEY W. HEPPONSTALL 21,931,694 95.98% 917,545 4.02% SHELLY L. JAMIESON 21,471,984 93.97% 1,377,255 6.03% M. JOLENE MAHODY 21,965,623 96.13% 883,616 3.87% R. ANDY MILLER 21,926,114 95.96% 923,125 4.04% ROBERT L. PACE 21,753,989 95.21% 1,095,250 4.79% FRANK B.H. VAN SCHAAYK 21,966,533 96.14% 882,706 3.86%

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors with remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Detailed results are shown below.



FOR % WITHHOLD % APPOINTMENT OF

AUDITORS 22,571,433 98.78% 277,806 1.22%

Advisory Resolution

The advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Circular was approved, with the detailed results shown below.



FOR % AGAINST % ADVISORY RESOLUTION

TO EXECUTIVE

COMPENSATION 21,887,603 95.79% 961,636 4.21%

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For further information: Tim Rorabeck, Secretary, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7103, [email protected]; Charlene Milner, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7180, [email protected]