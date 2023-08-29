High Liner Foods Announces Resignation of President and Chief Executive Officer, Rod Hepponstall

LUNENBURG, NS, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Rod Hepponstall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective on or before January 2, 2024. The Company will begin a comprehensive internal and external search for a President and CEO.

Mr. Hepponstall has acted as director, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Liner Foods since May, 2018 and the board of directors would like to thank him for his years of service to the Company. Mr. Hepponstall will collaborate with the Company on a transition plan, and the Company will provide more information in due course.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

For further information: Paul Jewer, FCPA, FCA, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7110, [email protected]