HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS EXPAND NAPOLEON RESOURCE AREA ANOTHER 100 METERS TO THE SOUTH

Step-out drilling to the south of the Napoleon resource area highlights increased precious metals grades and widths towards the Ojo de Agua Zone

First reporting of Hangingwall Vein along the Napoleon Vein Corridor with locally significant grades and widths

Notable intercepts include:

NP-21-190: 1,902 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (1,058 g/t silver, 9.12 g/t gold, 0.70 % lead and 1.75 % zinc) over 2.33 metres true width (mTW) from 257.55m and,



655 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (161.4 g/t silver, 5.14 g/t gold, 0.42 % lead and 1.02 % zinc) over 4.53 metres true width (mTW) from 415m

Vizsla President and CEO Michael Konnert commented: "The main Napoleon vein is continuing to grow towards to the south with high grades and wide intercepts. Today's results including a 100-metre step to the south, increase the overall Napoleon resource area footprint to 1,920 metres which remains open towards Ojo de Agua, a priority zone for future expansion potential. In addition, drilling has continued to intersect a parallel vein in the hangingwall to Napoleon that has potential to add resources to the Company's maiden estimate early next year. 2021 has been an incredible year of growth for Vizsla and these results indicate we can look forward to more rapid growth in 2022."

Napoleon Drilling Detail

Today's results suggest the main Napoleon Vein may be opening up again to wider widths with higher grades along strike and down plunge to the south. Holes NP-21-190 returned 4.53 mTw grading 655 g/t AgEq, adding ~100 metres to the Napoleon resource area footprint (total strike length now 1,920 meters).

These results support Vizsla's interpretation of a shallowly plunging panel of high-grade, precious metals rich mineralization to the south, and continue highlight this area as a high priority for future drilling.

Drilling along the main Napoleon Vein has regularly intercepted a near-surface vein in the hangingwall to the east of the main structure. This vein is observed to dip to the east at ~45° and is typically narrower than the main Napoleon Vein, however, locally can return better widths with high grades (see Figure 2). In other areas the hangingwall structure is not well mineralized or has been logged as a fault or host rock. This, combined with the fact that drilling to date has only targeted the main Napoleon Vein, highlights a variable distribution of mineralization along the Hangingwall Vein. Moving forward Vizsla plans to target these locally higher-grade areas where there exists the potential to delineate economic resources.

Notable Hangingwall Vein results include;

NP-21-190:

1,902 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (1,058 g/t silver, 9.12 g/t gold, 0.70 % lead and 1.75 % zinc) over 2.33 metres true width (mTW) from 257.55m

NP-20-53:

4,052 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (2,960 g/t silver, 13.00 g/t gold, 0.57 % lead and 1.90 % zinc) over 0.64 metres

NP-21-85:

1,679 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (45 g/t silver, 17.20 g/t gold, 0.21 % lead and 1.18 % zinc) over 1.49 metres

A table of select Hangingwall Vein intercepts is included in Table 2.

Table of New Napoleon Vein Intercepts

Drillhole From To Estimated

true width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver Equivalent Zone (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t)

NP-21-190 257.55 259.90 2.33 9.12 1,058 0.70 1.75 1,902 HW And 415.00 423.50 4.53 5.14 161 0.42 1.02 665

NP-21-197 313.80 320.5 4.27 1.12 55 0.05 0.86 177

Incl. 313.80 215.35 0.99 3.27 73 0.08 3.30 452



Table 1: Drillhole intersections from the Napoleon Vein Resource area not previously reported.

Note: All numbers are rounded. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48)

+ (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 oz silver, $1,700

oz gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based

on similar deposit types.

Table of Select Napoleon Hangingwall Vein Intercepts

Drillhole From To Estimated

true width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver

Equivalent Zone (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t)

NP-21-43 80.90 81.90 0.89 3.32 205 0.36 1.02 534

NP-21-46 86.95 87.5 0.49 5.03 50 0.15 1.49 554

NP-21-47 92.00 92.50 0.46 0.99 43 0.06 0.02 138

NP-21-49 No Significant Values

NP-21-51 82.40 83.50 0.42 6.88 2,278 0.21 0.51 2,800

NP-21-53 88.15 88.85 0.64 13.00 2,960 0.57 1.90 4,052

NP-21-54 92.85 94.35 1.33 0.44 54 0.09 0.43 104

NP-20-59 82.05 82.35 0.24 3.39 46 0.00 0.00 361

NP-21-72 No Significant Values

NP-21-76 93.90 94.50 0.54 0.71 57 0.63 2.10 182

NP-21-79 97.90 99.50 1.49 1.82 209 0.62 1.72 420

NP-21-80 No Significant Values

NP-21-83 92.50 94.00 1.49 17.20 45 0.21 1.18 1,679

And 101.55 103.20 1.53 1.80 234 0.64 2.08 451

NP-21-84 76.50 80.90 3.98 2.58 90 0.19 0.85 349

NP-21-87 83.35 85.45 2.04 0.96 64 0.16 1.70 193

NP-21-90 42.70 43.25 0.50 0.20 47 0.45 1.92 118

NP-21-94 No Significant Values

NP-21-99 No Significant Values

NP-21-102 No Significant Values

NP-21-110 32.35 33.75 1.34 0.50 129 0.22 0.52 185

NP-21-116 No Significant Values

NP-21-133 114.50 114.85 0.34 0.92 273 0.47 0.99 376

NP-21-142 114.00 114.65 0.55 1.58 410 0.52 1.50 579

NP-21-148 118.90 119.2 0.28 1.06 294 0.20 0.58 393

NP-21-157 123.60 129.05 4.36 0.47 168 0.16 0.55 218

NP-21-167 144.45 144.75 0.24 0.31 144 0.36 2.29 226

NP-21-186 50.00 52.85 1.48 1.09 384 0.22 0.23 472

NP-21-191 202.30 204.10 1.76 0.21 34 0.16 1.09 80

NP-21-203 140.4 141.65 1.21 0.22 34.7 0.31 1.14 87



Table 2: Select drillhole intersections from the Napoleon Hangingwall Vein.

Note: All numbers are rounded. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48)

+ (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 oz silver, $1,700

oz gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based

on similar deposit types.

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole

Depth Napoleon NP-21-190 403,724 2,586,660 444 -55.0 271 520

NP-21-197 403,652 2,586,545 428 -56.5 270 400.9

NP-21-203 403,602 2,586,640 430 -49.7 276 279

Table 3: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,754.1-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Note: Two new claims have been acquired adding 149.9 hectares of new area. 4,103.5 hectares previously reported as part of the Panuco project have been removed from the total hectares due to 4 claims being located at a significant distance from the project. These hectares remain as 100% owned by Vizsla Silver.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services for Vizsla Silver. Mr. Dupuis is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

