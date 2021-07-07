hi Announces Investment from Fintech Fund HashKey Group

Innovation-focused fund joins push for mass adoption

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, the world's first membership-powered financial service for crypto and fiat - hi - announced a strategic investment partnership with fintech fund HashKey Group. The investment will be used to accelerate hi's impressive early membership growth.

hi's pilot service is a cross-ecosystem financial services platform through the world's most popular social media messengers, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. In less than two months of private-beta, hi has already amassed +300,000 members from over 130 countries. Building a global and engaged membership base, hi seeks to build the world's first membership economy grounded in transparency and community - not profits.

Founded by former CEO of Bitcoin.com Stefan Rüst, and former CMO of Crypto.com Sean Rach, the hi team is composed of leading figures from some of the world's most pioneering tech and finance companies, including Tencent, Alibaba, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

As a leader in the digital asset community and with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, HashKey's global portfolio spans projects across technology, exchange platforms, capital, custody and liquidity. Notable recent investments include BlockFi, Polkadot and Animoca Brands.

DENG Chao, Managing Director of HashKey, said: "HashKey's goal is to create lasting value for the digital asset management communities over the long run. More than most projects, we see genuine utility and a sustainable, long-term future for hi, which is reaffirmed by the rapid growth in its membership base after just two months. We are excited to be a part of this journey."

"This partnership signals the next step in our goal to make hi the catalyst for global financial inclusion," added hi Co-founder Sean Rach. "The HashKey team's proven track record and unrelenting passion for fintech innovation, combined with their selective approach to strategic investments, makes us firmly believe we can make history together."

This news follows the recent announcement that hi has also added backing from Longling Investment Group, led by China's preeminent angel investor Mike Cai, and South Korean venture group Hashed.

About HashKey

HashKey empowers institutions to capture opportunities in digital assets and technology. As a leader in the digital asset community and with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, HashKey's global portfolio spans projects across technology, exchange platforms, capital, custody and liquidity. Notable recent investments include BlockFi, Polkadot and Animoca Brands. For more information, visit hashkey.com.

About hi

hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximize membership value - not profits. Our first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers (initially Telegram and WhatsApp, next LINE, Facebook Messenger, Viber and others). For more information, visit hi.com .

For more information, please contact: Sam Christian, email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE hi