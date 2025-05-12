HashKey Group Announces Launch of HashKey Global MENA with VASP License in UAE

HONG KONG, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- HashKey Group ("HashKey"), a leading end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia Pacific, has secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The license was granted to HashKey MENA FZE, the operating entity of HashKey Global MENA, marking the official launch of the company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With this license, HashKey Global MENA is authorized to provide both Virtual Asset Exchange Services and Virtual Asset Broker-Dealer Services within, and originating from, the Emirate of Dubai.

Securing the VASP license represents a significant milestone in HashKey's market expansion strategy into the region. As the UAE continues to establish itself as the premier hub for digital assets in the Middle East, HashKey Global MENA will cater to consumers and enterprises seeking trusted, compliant access to virtual asset services.

To meet the growing institutional needs, the company will introduce a suite of products and services distinguished by several best in class features:

USD and AED Deposits & Withdrawals: Offers fiat on and off-ramp, allowing users to directly transfer USD from their bank account to HashKey Global MENA's fiat wallet. As a strategic partner, Standard Chartered provides fiat currency deposit and withdrawal services for the platform. Powered by the bank's industry-leading (on & off)-ramp solution, the platform offers users a reliable, and highly efficient fiat deposit and withdrawal experience.

HashKey Global MENA OTC delivers regulated block trading with competitive all-inclusive pricing, ensuring transparent quotes and zero hidden fees for market-leading rates. Large orders benefit from instant execution, eliminating slippage risks, while flexible settlement options cater to institutional and HNWI liquidity needs. Major Top 10 Tokens Available For OTC: Access top-tier cryptocurrencies , including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum ( ETH ), alongside stablecoins (USDT, USDC), available through OTC services through on and off ramps using USD and AED. BTC and ETH remain the most sought-after tokens, offering trusted liquidity and alignment with institutional demand. All assets are custodied on a VARA-licensed platform with institutional-grade safeguards.

"As a licensed platform, HashKey Global MENA embraces institutional needs by offering a regulated gateway for fiat-crypto transactions, backed by institutional-grade safeguards and strategic partnerships like Standard Chartered. Our regional expansion ambitions, with a strategic focus on the GCC, are rooted in empowering MENA's institutions and HNWIs with seamless, cost-efficient access to global crypto markets, reinforcing the UAE's position as a hub for blockchain innovation while prioritizing compliance and client protection at every step," said Sherif Sanad, Country Manager, HashKey Global MENA.

The UAE has firmly established itself as the third-largest crypto economy in the MENA region. To meet the needs of this rapidly expanding market, HashKey Global MENA will deliver not just virtual asset trading services, but will continue to evolve and develop innovative digital asset products, designed and delivered within VARA's robust regulatory and compliance framework.

"At HashKey, we believe innovation in crypto shouldn't come at the cost of compliance. In fact, the industry's future depends on building boldly—while staying within clear, trusted regulatory frameworks. That's why we're committed to working closely with regulators around the world to deliver reliable digital asset products and services on a global scale," said Sherif Sanad, Country Manager, HashKey Global MENA.

HashKey Group already holds digital asset-related licenses from regulators in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Bermuda, as well as VASP registration in Ireland. As part of its ongoing commitment to building a world-class regulatory footprint, the company is also actively pursuing a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license in the European Union. The HashKey Global MENA exchange will be live starting from May 19th.

About HashKey Global MENA

HashKey Global MENA is the exchange business under HashKey Group, offering licensed crypto asset trading services to users worldwide. HashKey MENA FZE (VL/18/03/002), the operating entity of HashKey Global MENA, is licensed by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) as a Virtual Asset Service Provider. Certain services, features, and campaigns may not be available in your jurisdiction.

