HH Global to acquire PCM and PMS

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- PaperChainManagement BV (PCM) and its sister company, PrintMediaServices BV (PMS), has been acquired by HH Global in a deal agreed on 30 June 2021.

Located in Haarlem, the Netherlands, PCM and PMS support both its domestic and international clients with procurement and supply chain optimisation services across print, POS and packaging. Existing PCM clients include flagship European brands across a range of sectors including retail, telecommunications and automotive.

The acquisition will deliver significant value to existing PCM and PMS clients, while increasing the scale and depth of the HH Global Benelux business through the onboarding of new clients and experienced employees. The deal will also provide legacy PCM and PMS clients with a more extensive supply chain that will enable them to benefit from a wider range of solutions.

In total, over 40 existing PCM and PMS clients will transition to HH Global, providing them with access to widened expertise, technology and strategic sourcing capabilities.

Piet Jorritsma, Managing Director at PCM and PMS, said: "This cooperation creates new opportunities to broaden our range of services to our customers. HH Global is a solid partner that gives us access to new markets and expansion opportunities. In addition to continuity, this cooperation strengthens our position in the European market. We look forward to adding our knowledge and skills to the HH Global organisation."

Michael Keen, CEO - Europe at HH Global, said: "This acquisition will allow us to further improve our talent and client base within the Netherlands, which continues to be a strategic growth market for us. Legacy PCM and PMS clients include market-leading brands, spanning a broad range of sectors, which will diversify our account portfolio. Furthermore, the transition of employees from PCM and PMS will introduce improved expertise across printed materials, paper, consultancy and logistics. We are excited to bring forward the benefits of this acquisition to existing HH Global, PCM and PMS clients."

About HH Global

Founded in 1991, HH Global is a global outsourced marketing execution provider. Applying proven processes, industry-leading technology, and the deep expertise of our employees, we develop innovative solutions that drive down the cost of our clients' physical marketing procurement and content development, while improving quality, sustainability, and speed to market.

HH Global has a presence in more than 50 locations across Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We work with some of the largest, exciting and most progressive global brands. These contracts involve dealing with multiple stakeholders from different regions, coordinating high-profile, business-critical print, POS (temporary and permanent), promotional merchandise, luxury packaging and creative projects.

SOURCE HH Global

