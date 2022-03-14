HH Global increases our CDP sustainability rating

LONDON, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- For the second year in a row, HH Global has completed a full assessment of the carbon footprint of our business and disclosed the results to CDP.

CDP is a not-for-profit organization that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Their aim is to see a thriving economy that works for both people and planet in the long term. CDP uses their disclosure system to rate the environmental impact of more than 13,000 companies around the world, including many of our clients, and is emerging as the principal measure of an organization's carbon impact.

We are proud to announce that we have increased our rating from a C to a B for our climate change disclosure, with A ratings given for the strength of our governance and emissions reduction initiatives.

HH Global also submitted a complete disclosure of our impact on forests and water security, achieving a B for each of these assessments.

Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer, commented "I'm delighted that our efforts to tackle climate change have been recognized by CDP. Our team have worked hard to establish near-term and long-term plans to help keep global warming below 1.5C, in-line with the science of the Paris Climate Change Agreement and contributing to Goal 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals."

HH Global's Sustainability and ESG commitments and targets are governed by the global sustainability team. This team oversees activities alongside the four regional steering groups and task forces (Americas, EIMEA, APAC, LATAM), which help embed the culture of sustainable innovation around common goals across the business.

SOURCE HH Global

For further information: For more information on the CDP score, please contact: [email protected]