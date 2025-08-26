HEXCLAD ANNOUNCES F1 DRIVER YUKI TSUNODA AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

Tsunoda Joins Gordon Ramsay in High-Performance Campaign Blending Speed, Precision, Culinary Excellence

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- HexClad , the performance-driven kitchenware brand beloved by top chefs and ambitious home cooks alike, today announced Yuki Tsunoda, rising Formula 1 star, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. The partnership kicks off an international campaign that brings together the precision of racing and the artistry of cooking, two worlds where elite tools, focus, and execution make all the difference.

Tsunoda, known for his fearless driving style and standout personality, is also a passionate home cook who has long dreamed of becoming a chef. Now, he's teaming up with Gordon Ramsay, one of the most iconic figures in global cuisine, for a dynamic new campaign, High Performance Cookware, with HexClad that celebrates performance at every level. In a bold creative twist, the two stars trade roles - Tsunoda steps into the kitchen, while Ramsay teases getting behind the wheel, proving that unlocking performance, in any field, starts with the right tools.

"Food and cooking are a huge part of my life, and I love spending time in the kitchen," said Yuki Tsunoda. "Partnering with HexClad felt like a natural fit, their cookware makes the experience more enjoyable while giving me the tools to cook at a professional level."

Tsunoda joins HexClad's growing ambassador lineup, led by Ramsay, who trust the brand's patented hybrid cookware for its unmatched durability, performance and design. As part of the partnership, Tsunoda will appear in global campaign content throughout the 2025 F1 season, spotlighting how HexClad supports his life off the track with the same attention to performance he brings to every race. He will also sport the HexClad brand logo on his race helmet at one race this season.

"Yuki is an incredible athlete, but what makes him perfect for HexClad is his mindset. He's passionate, precise and all in," said Daniel Winer, Co-Founder and CEO of HexClad. "We built this brand for people who want the best tools to push themselves, whether they're cooking dinner or chasing a championship."

The announcement follows a wave of momentum for HexClad, which continues to expand globally and redefine how performance-driven cooking tools are driving the industry. With Tsunoda onboard, the brand deepens its presence in both the culinary world and the global sports spotlight.

The campaign, concepted by HexClad and produced by KODE Media under the direction of Cannes-winning commercial director Peter Franklyn Banks, will roll out globally across broadcast, digital and social platforms beginning fall 2025, supported by a multi-market PR and retail strategy spanning the U.S., U.K., Japan, and beyond.

About HexClad:

HexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand based in Los Angeles, known for its patented hybrid technology that combines stainless steel with nonstick for unmatched performance, durability, and ease-of-use. Since its founding in 2016, HexClad has redefined modern cooking tools with a full line of high-performance products, including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons, and kitchen accessories. Sold through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail partners, HexClad has built a passionate global following by empowering cooks of all levels with products that break rules and challenge convention. The brand was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America 2023-2025. Learn more at www.hexclad.com .

