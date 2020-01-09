Hesai Raises $173M in Series C Led by Bosch and Lightspeed

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- On January 7th, the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) opened in Las Vegas. Hesai, a global leader in LiDAR technology, announced the closing of its series C funding totaling 173 Million USD.

Led by Robert Bosch GmBH and Lightspeed, this round is the largest single investment ever made in the global LiDAR industry. Co-investors include, among others, ON Semiconductor, Qiming Venture Partners, DT Capital Partners, and Axiom Asia Private Capital.