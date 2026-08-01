Hershey Canada Voluntarily Recalls Certain Lots of Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate Candy Due to Potential for Undeclared Almonds

|
Product Name
|
Size
|
UPC No.
|
Recalled Lot
Codes
|
Best Before
date
|
Case No.
|
Hershey's Kisses
Creamy Milk
Chocolate
|
200g
|
56600-20203
|
51GXPT158M
51GXPT162D
51GXPT258M
51GXPT262C
51GXPT262D
51GXPT358K
51GXPT358M
51GXPT358N
51GXPT362C
51GXPT362D
51GXPV157B
51HXPT162D
51HXPV157B
51HXPY157B
|
2027 June 01
|
56600-20203-002
|
Hershey's Kisses
Creamy Milk
Chocolate
|
104g
|
56600-62076
|
51GXPB160F
51GXPB160G
51GXPB161L
51GXPB260F
51GXPB260G
51GXPB357G
51GXPB360G
51GXPB361L
51HXPB161L
51HXPB261L
|
2027 June 01
|
56600-20216-000
The products were distributed across Canada between May 6 and July 28, 2026.
Hershey is initiating this voluntary recall to protect public health. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Hershey is conducting this recall with the knowledge and cooperation of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Consumers who purchased Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate products with one of the above-listed lot codes may contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-800-468-1714 Monday through Friday from (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST). Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.
This recall applies only to products distributed in Canada; no other Hershey products or markets are affected by this recall.
About Hershey Canada Inc.
Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE'S, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS. To learn more visit Hersheyland.ca.
SOURCE Hershey Canada
Media Contact: Todd M. Scott, [email protected]
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