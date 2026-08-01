Hershey Canada Voluntarily Recalls Certain Lots of Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate Candy Due to Potential for Undeclared Almonds

Product Name Size UPC No. Recalled Lot

Codes Best Before

date Case No. Hershey's Kisses

Creamy Milk

Chocolate 200g 56600-20203 51GXPT158M 51GXPT162D 51GXPT258M 51GXPT262C 51GXPT262D 51GXPT358K 51GXPT358M 51GXPT358N 51GXPT362C 51GXPT362D 51GXPV157B 51HXPT162D 51HXPV157B 51HXPY157B 2027 June 01 56600-20203-002 Hershey's Kisses

Creamy Milk

Chocolate 104g 56600-62076 51GXPB160F 51GXPB160G 51GXPB161L 51GXPB260F 51GXPB260G 51GXPB357G 51GXPB360G 51GXPB361L 51HXPB161L 51HXPB261L 2027 June 01 56600-20216-000

The products were distributed across Canada between May 6 and July 28, 2026.

Hershey is initiating this voluntary recall to protect public health. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Hershey is conducting this recall with the knowledge and cooperation of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Consumers who purchased Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate products with one of the above-listed lot codes may contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-800-468-1714 Monday through Friday from (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST). Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

This recall applies only to products distributed in Canada; no other Hershey products or markets are affected by this recall.

About Hershey Canada Inc.

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE'S, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS. To learn more visit Hersheyland.ca.

SOURCE Hershey Canada

Media Contact: Todd M. Scott, [email protected]