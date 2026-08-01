Hershey Canada Voluntarily Recalls Certain Lots of Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate Candy Due to Potential for Undeclared Almonds

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Hershey Canada

Aug 01, 2026, 16:38 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hershey Canada, Inc. announced today a voluntary recall of a limited number of Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate products in 200g and 104g size bags (lot codes beginning with 51G and 51H) due to the potential presence of an undeclared allergen. The affected product lots, listed below, are being recalled from the marketplace because some Kisses may contain an undeclared almond.

Pictures of the products and complete lot code information are available at https://www.hersheyland.ca/kisses-recall.

Product Name       

Size   

UPC No.         

Recalled Lot
Codes              

Best Before
date                

Case No.               

Hershey's Kisses 
Creamy Milk
Chocolate

200g

56600-20203

51GXPT158M

51GXPT162D

51GXPT258M

51GXPT262C

51GXPT262D

51GXPT358K

51GXPT358M

51GXPT358N

51GXPT362C

51GXPT362D

51GXPV157B

51HXPT162D

51HXPV157B

51HXPY157B

2027 June 01

56600-20203-002

Hershey's Kisses 
Creamy Milk
Chocolate

104g

56600-62076

51GXPB160F

51GXPB160G

51GXPB161L

51GXPB260F

51GXPB260G

51GXPB357G

51GXPB360G

51GXPB361L

51HXPB161L

51HXPB261L

2027 June 01

56600-20216-000

The products were distributed across Canada between May 6 and July 28, 2026.

Hershey is initiating this voluntary recall to protect public health. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Hershey is conducting this recall with the knowledge and cooperation of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Consumers who purchased Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate products with one of the above-listed lot codes may contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-800-468-1714 Monday through Friday from (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST). Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

This recall applies only to products distributed in Canada; no other Hershey products or markets are affected by this recall.

About Hershey Canada Inc. 

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE'S, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS. To learn more visit Hersheyland.ca.

SOURCE Hershey Canada

Media Contact: Todd M. Scott, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Hershey Canada