Hershey Canada Teams Up with The Pokémon Company International to Bring Collectible Chocolates to Canada

Fans can collect special-edition Pokémon foils on HERSHEY'S KISSES chocolates, plus Canadian-exclusive HERSHEY'S COOKIES 'N' CREME and HERSHEY'S Almond Bars

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - This summer, Hershey Canada and The Pokémon Company International are inviting Canadians to unwrap a new kind of collectible adventure. Inspired by the original 151 Pokémon, the limited-edition collaboration transforms iconic HERSHEY'S treats into a mass collectible experience, combining delicious chocolate and the thrill of discovery in every unwrapping.

Following a highly successful U.S. launch in 2025, the product is officially arriving in Canada with three limited-edition products, each featuring collectible Pokémon-inspired foils for fans to discover throughout the summer. The lineup includes:

HERSHEY'S KISSES - Each HERSHEY'S KISSES chocolate is wrapped in a Poké Ball foil, featuring one of 151 Pokémon. These HERSHEY'S KISSES combine the thrill of collecting with the classic melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate Canadians know and love.

- Each HERSHEY'S KISSES chocolate is wrapped in a Poké Ball foil, featuring one of 151 Pokémon. These HERSHEY'S KISSES combine the thrill of collecting with the classic melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate Canadians know and love. HERSHEY'S COOKIES 'N' CREME Bars - Featuring the beloved smooth white creme and crunchy chocolate cookie pieces fans crave, now paired with 12 foils inspired by fan-favourite Pokémon characters.

Featuring the beloved smooth white creme and crunchy chocolate cookie pieces fans crave, now paired with 12 foils inspired by fan-favourite Pokémon characters. HERSHEY'S Almond Bars - Combining HERSHEY'S signature milk chocolate with crunchy roasted almonds, each bar also features one of 12 foils - giving Canadians even more ways to build their collections throughout the summer.

Canadian fans can also collect Team Rocket foils within HERSHEY'S KISSES, with 10 unique Team Rocket variations available.

"This collaboration brings together two iconic brands rooted in discovery and fandom," said Sana Goguen, Marketing Director at Hershey Canada. "After seeing the excitement it sparked in the U.S., we're thrilled to officially bring the experience to Canada - with exclusive foils that give Canadian fans even more ways to unwrap, trade and collect their favourite Pokémon all summer long."

The experience will also continue online, where fans will be able to digitally track the Pokémon HERSHEY'S KISSES foils they've collected, monitor their progress and unlock shareable digital rewards along the way.

From longtime Pokémon Trainers to a new generation of chocolate lovers, fans of all ages can discover their favourite Pokémon with every unwrapping. Available at participating retailers across Canada for a limited time only the special-edition HERSHEY'S products invite Canadians to start building their collections before they disappear from shelves.

About Hershey Canada Inc.

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE'S, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS. To learn more visit Hersheyland.ca

About The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, please visit www.pokemon.com.

SOURCE Hershey Canada

For more information, please contact: Colleen Cosgrove, Craft Public Relations, [email protected] | 416-659-1528