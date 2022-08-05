Highlights

Sales decreased to $114.1 million , from $126.2 million a year ago

, from a year ago Operating income was $2.6 million , compared to $10.8 million last year

, compared to last year Adjusted EBITDA1 reached $11.4 million , compared to $20.0 million a year ago

, compared to a year ago Earnings per share came in at $0.03 , compared to $0.19 last year

, compared to last year New contract with Boeing for the repair and overhaul of F-18 main landing gear and side braces

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, reported financial results today for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

"We are disappointed with our first quarter results. We are operating in a challenging environment as the pandemic and other global factors continue to cause absenteeism and disruptions in our facilities and supply chain, impacting our ability to deliver product steadily.

Our order book remains strong and will allow us to increase our sales in the quarters to come. The demand for our products and services has not been affected by the current environment. In fact, this morning, we announced a significant contract with Boeing, testifying once again our strong relationships with major OEMs.

We foresee the challenges of the current operating environment continuing. To this effect, we are strengthening our team and are all committed to improving our performance," said Martin Brassard, President and CEO of Héroux- Devtek.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Quarter ended June 30 2022 2021 Sales $ 114,089 $ 126,188 Operating income 2,646 10,797 Adjusted EBITDA1 11,426 20,049 Net income 965 6,703 Per share – diluted ($) 0.03 0.19 Cash Flow Related to operating activities 12,041 19,069 Free Cash Flow1 4,530 14,399



FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated sales fell 9.6% to $114.1 million, from $126.2 million in the same period last year. The lower sales figures are the result of the impact of the current operating environment on the Corporation's ability to generate throughput. These elements were partially offset by the ramp-up of deliveries for the F-18 program with Boeing and an increase in deliveries for the Embraer Praetor.

Gross profit was $12.5 million or 11.0% of sales compared to $21.6 million or 17.1% of sales a year ago. The decrease is due to lower throughput and higher production inefficiencies resulting from the production system disruptions experienced in the quarter.

Operating income decreased to $2.6 million, or 2.3% of sales, from $10.8 million, or 8.6% of sales last year. Lower operating income reflects decreased gross profit as well as a marginal decline in SG&A expenses.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 stood at $1.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from $6.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the corresponding period last year.

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash flows related to operating activities amounted to $12.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, down from $19.1 million in the same period last year. This decrease in cash flow from operations year over year is mainly the results of lower throughput. Similarly, free cash flow decreased to $4.5 million from $14.4 million in the same period last year.

As at June 30, 2022, net debt stood at $150.0 million, down from $152.1 million at March 31, 2022. As a result of lower profitability during the recent quarter, the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio rose to 2.0x compared to 1.8x at March 31, 2022.

NEW CONTRACT WITH BOEING

The Corporation announced today a contract with Boeing for the repair and overhaul of the main landing gear and side braces for the F/A-18 E/F super Hornet and the EA-18G Growler. The first phase of the contract covers 40 aircraft and is expected to be followed by options for the sustainment of the complete U.S. Navy fleet of over 600 aircraft.

PROFILE

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 94% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 58% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

