Héroux-Devtek announces the election of its directors

Aug 09, 2019, 17:49 ET

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on August 9, 2019, each of the eight nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 20, 2019 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes cast

FOR

% of votes cast

FOR

Votes cast

WITHHELD

% of votes cast WITHHELD

Nathalie Bourque

30,701,580

100.00

1,000

0.00

Martin Brassard

30,218,770

98.42

483,810

1.58

Paule Doré

30,217,370

98.42

485,210

1.58

Gilles Labbé

29,874,584

97.30

827,996

2.70

Louis Morin

30,291,580

98.66

411,000

1.34

James J. Morris

30,219,169

98.43

483,411

1.57

Brian A. Robbins

30,104,361

98.05

598,219

1.95

Beverly Wise

30,700,214

99.99

2,366

0.01

Furthermore, based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. As such, a report on the voting results was filed today with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.

PROFILE

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 50% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

