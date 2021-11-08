"The extension of this important contract is again a testimony to our company's performance and reliability in supplying quality products on time. The work our teams have done since the beginning of this contract is the foundation of the strong relationship we have developed with The Boeing Company," said Martin Brassard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Héroux-Devtek. "We are proud of Boeing's renewed trust and look forward to expanding the products and services we supply to the aerospace industry."

"Héroux-Devtek is a critical supplier to Boeing's 777 and 777X programs supporting both our legacy and future landing gear needs," said Elizabeth Lund, vice president and general manager for Boeing Commercial Airplanes Supply Chain. "I am excited to continue our strong-working together relationship well into the future."

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.

For further information: Héroux-Devtek Inc.: Stéphane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 450-679-3330, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Hugo Delorme, Tel.: 514-700-5550, ext 555, [email protected]

Related Links

www.herouxdevtek.com

