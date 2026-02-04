MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Heritage MD is pleased to announce the appointment of Salomon Elbaz, Pl. Fin., CIM®, TEP, as Head of Legacy Planning, alongside the addition of Cindy Lavoie as Vice President, Client Relations, further strengthening the firm's specialized services for healthcare professionals. Elbaz brings extensive experience from MD Financial Management's Signature Private Wealth division, where he served as a leading financial planner advising high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families. Lavoie joins Heritage MD following a distinguished career in banking at Scotiabank.

These appointments mark another milestone in Heritage MD's continued growth as a national firm serving the complex needs of healthcare professionals. Over the past year, the firm has welcomed experienced advisors from leading institutions and announced strategic partnerships, reinforcing its reputation as an increasingly attractive platform for senior professionals seeking a more integrated, independent, planning-led environment.

"Throughout my career advising physicians and their families, I have seen firsthand how fragmented financial advice can undermine even the best intentions," said Salomon Elbaz, Head of Legacy Planning. "What drew me to Heritage MD is its commitment to planning as the foundation of everything it does: integrating wealth, tax, estate, and long-term decision-making into one coherent strategy. As Head of Legacy Planning, my focus is on helping healthcare professionals build clarity and continuity across generations, so their financial plans truly support the lives and legacies they want to create."

In her new role, Cindy Lavoie will lead the development of Heritage MD's banking, lending, and client experience capabilities, supporting a more holistic and coordinated offering.

"Healthcare professionals dedicate their lives to caring for others, and they deserve support and guidance that reflects the same level of care, clarity, and professionalism," said Lavoie. "Heritage MD's model puts long-term relationships and thoughtful planning at the center, and I am proud to help expand a platform built on trust and partnership."

Heritage MD's recent growth also includes the opening of its 20,000-square-foot flagship office in the newly inaugurated Heritage Building, strategically located near Montréal–Trudeau International Airport and the Royalmount district, designed to support its expanding team and enhance collaboration across its national network.

"Legacy planning at Heritage MD starts with understanding the real lives and responsibilities of healthcare professionals -- not just their balance sheets," said Michael Goodman, Executive Chair and Co-Founder of Heritage MD. "Salomon brings the depth and judgment that comes from years of working with families facing complex personal, professional, and generational decisions. His leadership allows us to move legacy planning upstream, embedding it earlier and more deliberately into the planning process rather than treating it as an endpoint."

About Heritage MD

Founded in partnership with physician leadership at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), Heritage MD is committed to expanding access to sophisticated wealth planning services for physicians and healthcare families across Canada.

