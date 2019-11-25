Here's the Deal: A Preview of Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday Deals

From holiday essentials to seasonal styles, buzzworthy electronics, and everything in between, Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday deals kick off Saturday, November 30 with deals all weekend through Cyber Monday

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon Canada today released a sneak peek of its Cyber Monday deals on products across Amazon Devices, toys, electronics, media, home, tools & home improvement, and more. Beginning this Saturday, November 30 and continuing through Cyber Monday, customers can discover deals all weekend across every department.

Cyber Monday Deals Preview:

Below is a selection of the top deals and products that will be available during Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday deals weekend (November 30 – December 2), while supplies last at amazon.ca/cybermonday or on the Amazon App.

Echo Show is $105 off – just $194.99

is off – just Echo Plus is $65 off – just $134.99

off – just Echo Show 8 is $60 off – just $109.99

8 is off – just All-New Echo is $50 off – just $79.99

off – just Echo Show 5 is $35 off – just $64.99

5 is off – just Echo Dot with Clock is $35 off – just $44.99

off – just Echo Flex is $10 off – just $24.99

off – just Ring Floodlight Camera is $70 off – just $259

off – just Buy a Ring Floodlight Camera and get a free Echo Dot

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit is $80 off – just $189

off – just Buy a Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit and a get a free Echo Dot

Ring Smart Lighting Pathlight (4-pack Starter Kit) is $50 off – just $139.99

off – just Ring Smart Lighting Spotlight (2-pack Starter Kit) is $30 off – just $109.99

off – just Ring Smart Lighting Pathlight (2-pack Starter Kit) is $15 off – just $94.99

off – just Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight (Wired Starter Kit) is $30 off – just $99.99

off – just Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight (Battery Starter Kit) is $30 off – just $69.99

off – just Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System (1 Camera Kit) is $25 off – just $74.99

off – just Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System (2 Camera Kit) is $45 off – just $134.99

off – just Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System (3 Camera Kit) is $60 off – just $189.99

off – just Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System (5 Camera Kit) is $90 off – just $279.99

off – just Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (1 Camera Kit) is $35 off – just $94.99

off – just Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (2 Camera Kit) is $60 off – just $179.99

off – just Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (3 Camera Kit) is $80 off – just $249.99

off – just Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (5 Camera Kit) is $125 off – just $374.99

off – just Save up to 30% on select eero Pro mesh WiFi Systems and bundles

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet is $60 off – just $199.99

off – just All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is $50 off – just $119.99

off – just All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is $40 off – just $89.99

off – just All-New Fire HD 10 is $50 off – just $149.99

off – just Fire HD 8 Tablet is $30 off – just $69.99

off – just Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $49.99

off – just Fire TV Stick is $25 off – just $24.99

off – just Fire TV Stick 4K is $35 off – just $34.99

is off – just Fire TV Cube is $60 off – just $89.99

off – just Save $300 on the Insignia 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV Fire TV Edition – just $449.99

on the Insignia 58-inch UHD HDR LED Smart TV Fire TV Edition – just All-New Kindle Oasis is $75 off – just $254.99

off – just Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off – just $109.99

off – just All-New Kindle is $40 off – just $79.99

off – just Save up to 25% on select Bose and Sennheiser Headphones

Save up to 25% on select Sonos Home Theatre products

Save up to $200 on select Samsung Sound Bars

on select Samsung Sound Bars Select Samsung and LG 4K UHD TVs starting at $349.99

UHD TVs starting at Save up to 25% on select laptops from Acer, Asus and more

Save up to 20% on select Sonos Products

Select Karaoke machines from The Singing Machine starting from $59.99

Select Arlo Security Devices from $69.99

Save up to 35% on select Celestron Telescopes and Binoculars

Build Your Own PC, save up to 30% on select PC components

Save up to 30% on select Schlage Smart Locks

Save up to 35% on select Makita Tools and Accessories

and Accessories Save up to 40% on select DeWalt Tools

Save up to 30% on select LEGO

Save up to 30% on select Melissa and Doug Toys

Save up to 40% on select Hot Wheels and Matchbox Toys

Save up to 30% on select L.O.L. Surprise Dolls and Accessories

Save big select Home Office Furniture

Save up to 34% on the Furbo Dog Camera

Save up to 50% on select movie collections

Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics Batteries

Save up to 30% on select Coffee & Tea

Save up to 30% on select Chocolate and Candy

Save up to 30% on select energy drinks and other beverages

Donate a Toy to a Child in Need this Holiday via Amazon.ca:

We are excited to announce that this holiday you can donate a toy to the Toronto Firefighters Toy Drive or Children's Aid Foundation of Canada through Amazon Wish Lists. The charities will be accepting donations throughout the holiday period. Please visit www.amazon.ca//holidaytoydrive to make a donation.

Discover the Season's Hottest Gifts:

Customers can also shop Amazon's biggest-ever selection of curated gift guides and exclusive storefronts this year at amazon.ca/gifts, which offer gifting inspiration and more.

Holiday Toy List: www.amazon.ca/holidaytoylist

www.amazon.ca/holidaytoylist Amazon Fashion Gift Guide: www.amazon.ca/fashiongiftguides

www.amazon.ca/fashiongiftguides Home Gift Guide: www.amazon.ca/homegiftguide

www.amazon.ca/homegiftguide Electronics Gift Guide: www.amazon.ca/electronicsgiftguide

www.amazon.ca/electronicsgiftguide Gift Cards: Amazon.ca gift cards are redeemable storewide, have no fees, and never expire. Send gift cards by e-mail, print-at-home, or mail with free shipping.

Ways to Shop and Save this Holiday Season:



Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard: Maximize your holiday savings with the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. New card members get 5% back at Amazon.ca, grocery stores, and more for up to six months upon approval for the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. Visit www.amazon.ca/mastercard to learn more.

Maximize your holiday savings with the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. New card members get 5% back at Amazon.ca, grocery stores, and more for up to six months upon approval for the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. Visit www.amazon.ca/mastercard to learn more. Amazon App: The Amazon App helps customers browse for products on the go, find the latest holiday deals, compare prices, read reviews and complete their holiday shopping quickly and easily from their iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet.

The Amazon App helps customers browse for products on the go, find the latest holiday deals, compare prices, read reviews and complete their holiday shopping quickly and easily from their iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet. Amazon Hub Lockers: Customers might not want to travel with all of their gifts or they might want to surprise someone in their same household. They also might not be able to easily receive packages when they are away or maybe they do not have a secure place to have their packages delivered at their home. Amazon Hub Lockers are in the Toronto and Vancouver area and are strategically placed near offices, convenience stores, grocery stores, apartment buildings, and malls. To find an Amazon Hub Locker near you, visit amazon.ca/findalocker.

Customers might not want to travel with all of their gifts or they might want to surprise someone in their same household. They also might not be able to easily receive packages when they are away or maybe they do not have a secure place to have their packages delivered at their home. Amazon Hub Lockers are in the and area and are strategically placed near offices, convenience stores, grocery stores, apartment buildings, and malls. To find an Amazon Hub Locker near you, visit amazon.ca/findalocker. Gift Wrapping: Amazon.ca customers can take advantage of gift wrapping options for eligible items, include a personal message and have a loved one's holiday gift delivered to their doorstep. The price to gift wrap will be displayed with the gift details after you have entered the shipping address. Prices vary depending on the size and shape of the item you have purchased.

Amazon.ca customers can take advantage of gift wrapping options for eligible items, include a personal message and have a loved one's holiday gift delivered to their doorstep. The price to gift wrap will be displayed with the gift details after you have entered the shipping address. Prices vary depending on the size and shape of the item you have purchased. Amazon.ca Wish List: Amazon.ca Wish Lists (amazon.ca/wishlist) are the perfect way to organize your holiday shopping and shopping all year long!

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 33 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Eligible customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Amazon.com, Inc., Media Hotline, 206-266-7180, Amazon-pr@amazon.com, www.amazon.com/pr

Related Links

http://www.amazon.com

