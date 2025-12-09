Henon Opens London Office, Expands Services Across EMEA

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Henon today announced the opening of its London office, marking the company's official expansion into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The new location establishes a regional presence to support the growing demand for Henon's AI-native platform among private equity and credit firms across international markets.

The move reflects Henon's long-term commitment to delivering zero-error financial workflows, modernizing operational infrastructure, and supporting the evolving needs of sponsors, CFOs, and operating partners across the EMEA region.

"Opening our London office is more than geographic expansion, it represents a deepened commitment to the firms we serve," said Robbie Victoria, Global Head of Expert Services at Henon.ai. "We're bringing local support, enterprise AI, and the Henon standard to where our clients operate."

The London team will offer regional sales, support, onboarding and implementation services, while maintaining full integration with Henon's data infrastructure and product development teams in North America.

The company plans to scale its EMEA presence further in 2026 to meet growing demand for structured reporting, performance monitoring, and AI-assisted decision-making in mid-market and enterprise settings.

About Henon

Henon is an AI-native platform for private equity and credit firms. Built to reduce friction from data to decision, Henon combines data warehousing, monitoring, reporting, modeling, and valuation tools in a single, secure system of action. Henon supports a global network of clients from offices in Toronto, Chicago and London.

Contact our sales team to learn more about Henon.ai, schedule a demonstration, or discuss implementation for your organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Henon's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of a contract and the expected benefits of Henon's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Henon's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Henon's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Henon's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract.

SOURCE Henon Financial Technologies

Ben Hilton, [email protected]