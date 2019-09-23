Hendrick Motorsports Driver William Byron to Take on Charlotte's ROVAL in the UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

WILMINGTON, Mass. , Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- The No. 24 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will return to the track this Sunday, Sept. 29, with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Bryon behind the wheel at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL. The 2.28-mile course combines a portion of the traditional 1.5-mile oval with sections of the infield road course and marks the first cutoff race of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Byron will attempt to lock himself into the Round of 12 during the Charlotte race, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday live on NBC.

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire and facility service products, is a primary sponsor of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Byron for three races during the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season. Charlotte will be the car's second appearance in 2019, having debuted the refreshed No. 24 UniFirst Chevy paint scheme at Kansas Speedway in May.

At 21 years old, Byron kicked off the 2019 season at the prestigious Daytona 500, where he became the second-youngest driver in history to win the coveted pole position. Since then, Byron finished the 2019 regular season having won three additional poles and clinching a berth in his first Cup Series playoffs.

"What an exciting season this has been for William and Hendrick Motorsports," says Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. "Everyone at UniFirst is especially thrilled to see the No. 24 UniFirst Chevy qualify for and now compete in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. We wish the team well and look forward to witnessing William's performance in the UniFirst Chevy in Charlotte."

In 2016, UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports announced an eight-year partnership that runs through the 2023 NASCAR season. UniFirst is the official workwear provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team and its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group, which is the largest privately held retail automotive organization in the United States.

In 2018, Byron became only the second driver to win rookie of the year honors in each of NASCAR's three national series in consecutive years – in the Cup Series in 2018, the Xfinity Series in 2017 and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series in 2016. Byron was named the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet in August 2017.

"I'm excited to get the No. 24 UniFirst Chevy back on track this weekend for the ROVAL," Byron said. "It's one of the best paint schemes we run, and I think it will be great for fans to easily pick out as we race through the course. Last year we had a good run going, and I'm ready to get back to the ROVAL and improve on that. Hopefully we can put on a great show for UniFirst and our fans."

The final race of the season for the No. 24 UniFirst Chevy will be at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET televised on NBC.

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 255 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

For further information: Donna Kish, PR/ Communications, 978.527.3871, Donna_Kish@unifirst.com, http://www.unifirst.com

Related Links

http://www.unifirst.com

