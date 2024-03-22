Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Darren Bondar, Chief Executive Officer, Hempalta Corp. ("HEMPALTA", the "Company" or "Hempalta") (TSXV: HEMP), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

HEMPALTA is an agricultural technology company focused on innovative hemp processing and creating a diverse range of eco-friendly commercial and consumer products. HEMPALTA's products are made from industrial hemp grown sustainably in Alberta and processed using a state-of-the-art advanced processing plant at their production facility in Calgary.

