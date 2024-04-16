MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Héma-Québec is proud to announce a new partnership with CIUSSS de l'Estrie–CHUS, CIUSSS de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec and CHU de Québec–Université Laval that will provide the institutions with a local point person specially dedicated to human tissue donation. The goal of the partnership is to optimize the process of identifying and referring human tissue donors, which will shorten death-to-donation times, increase potential donor referrals to Héma–Québec and improve tissue donation supply and quality.

The point person assigned to each institution will play a key role, first in monitoring deaths to assess the eligibility of potential donors, and then helping the institution refer donors to Héma–Québec. The point person can then speak with the families of the deceased and, when appropriate, coordinate the process and collect the donation on site.

"As the organization responsible for collecting, preparing and distributing donations of human tissue for transplant in the province of Québec, Héma-Québec would like to help hospitals identify opportunities for human tissue donation to address key donation needs," says Etienne Fissette, Director of Human Tissue Operations at Héma-Québec.

There are over 78,000 deaths in Québec each year.

An estimated 40%–50% of these people could have been potential human tissue donors.

Just 5,780 potential tissue donors were referred to Héma-Québec in 2023–2024, resulting in 989 actual donors.

That means fewer than one potential donor in five was referred to Héma–Québec.

There is a large and growing need for human tissue. The idea behind this partnership is that participating hospitals will be able to refer more potential donors, increasing donation opportunities.

In 2023–2024, CIUSSS de l'Estrie–CHUS, CIUSSS de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec and CHU de Québec–Université Laval referred 1,058 potential tissue donors to Héma-Québec. Referrals from these three establishments represented nearly 20% of all referrals made to Héma-Québec, which goes to show how much these hospitals contribute to our mission and why we must continue our efforts to improve potential tissue donor identification and increase referrals from these hospitals.

"By having a point person dedicated to human tissue donation in each of these hospitals, we can identify and refer more potential donors to Héma–Québec," says Gilles Beaupré, head of Héma-Québec's human tissue donation program. "We value each and every referral."

With National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week (April 21–27, 2024) fast approaching, it's worth noting that human tissue donation from a single Quebecer can make a difference in the lives of over 20 people. It's an easy way to immensely improve the lives of recipients. To give your consent, all you have to do is sign the sticker on the back of your health insurance card or sign up with one of the official registries at the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec or the Chambre des notaires. After signing your card, let your loved ones know about your decision to make sure it is respected.

About the Héma-Québec Human Tissue Bank

The Héma-Québec Human Tissue Bank is the largest human tissue bank in Canada, in both variety and volume of transplants. The most commonly transplanted tissues include bones, heart valves, tendons, corneas and skin. Starting in fall 2024, under the new mandate granted by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, Héma–Québec will become responsible for ensuring the supply of all human tissue products used in Québec hospitals. To learn more about human tissue donation, visit the Human Tissue Bank & Donations section of the Héma-Québec website.

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has over 1,600 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, stem cells, mother's milk and human tissues, as well as thousands of blood drive volunteers. Every year, Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 biological products of human origin to Québec's hospitals in order to meet patients' needs.

