WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Whitehorse announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 190 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 3,900 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide almost $11 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Whitehorse's Action Plan commits to five local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The Action Plan will improve the permitting process and encourage the construction of medium-density and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes. They will also develop a long-term climate change risk policy. The city will also incentivize developing homes on underutilized, residential, commercial, and vacant land.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 650,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 190 homes in the next three years and more than 3,900 homes over the next decade. By working with towns, cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Whitehorse. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." –Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The Housing Accelerator Fund is not just about building homes, it is about transforming the way we approach housing development in Whitehorse. This initiative's bold approach addresses our community's pressing need for more affordable, accessible, and climate-resilient housing. Together, we are laying a foundation for a more equitable, inclusive, and resilient community where everyone has a place to call home." – Laura Cabott, Mayor for the City of Whitehorse

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Brendan Hanley , Member of Parliament for Yukon on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Laura Cabott , Mayor for the City of Whitehorse.

, Member of Parliament for on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and , Mayor for the City of Whitehorse. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

