WHITBY, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how towns let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Whitby announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 650 housing units over the next three years.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide almost $25 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Whitby's Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives that will support building a range of different types of homes and allowing various densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will help expedite the housing approval process through electronic permitting, up to four units as-of-right across the town to encourage the creation of additional housing units on existing residential lots and disposing town land to build new affordable housing. The creation of a Community Improvement Plan and developing pre-approved housing designs are also part of the Action Plan. The Town of Whitby will promote modular homes and alternative construction materials, purpose-built rentals, and encourage higher housing density around major transit stations and other areas of Whitby.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which towns and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 500,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to its work. It will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Whitby today. By allowing four units as-of-right, expediting the approval processes and incentivizing the use of alternative construction materials during the building process, the Town will ensure that Whitby has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with towns, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to be working with the Town of Whitby to ensure we are doing our part to fulfill the housing needs in Whitby and indeed across Canada. This funding of almost $25 million for housing in Whitby will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing town where we need it most." – Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"Today's announcement of $24.9 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund will be instrumental in helping the Town of Whitby create 656 new housing units. As Whitby faces significant growth in the coming years, it is more important than ever to ensure we have attainable, affordable housing options available to our residents. Everyone in our community deserves a home they can afford. This funding is an important step towards addressing the housing crisis we face locally and across Canada." – Elizabeth Roy, Mayor for the Town of Whitby

Today's announcement was made by Ryan Turnbull , Member of Parliament for Whitby , - on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities - and Elizabeth Roy , Mayor for the Town of Whitby .

, Member of Parliament for , - on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities - and , Mayor for the . The Town of Whitby will fast track over 650 housing units over the next three years. Whitby estimates this will create more than 18,000 homes over the next decade.

will fast track over 650 housing units over the next three years. estimates this will create more than 18,000 homes over the next decade. The Town of Whitby's Action Plan will allow for e-permitting in the approval process; enabling additional residential units and four units as-of-right across the town; the use of town land for affordable housing; modular homes and alternative construction materials; creating a Community Improvement Program; expanding the development of urban land with Region of Durham ; developing pre-approved designs; and reducing parking requirements where applicable.

Action Plan will allow for e-permitting in the approval process; enabling additional residential units and four units as-of-right across the town; the use of town land for affordable housing; modular homes and alternative construction materials; creating a Community Improvement Program; expanding the development of urban land with Region of ; developing pre-approved designs; and reducing parking requirements where applicable. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

